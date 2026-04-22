A matchmaker, Oendrila Kapoor, shared a story on social media about rejecting a 37-year-old divorced IITian client due to his outrageous demands. The man sought an unmarried Brahmin bride under 30 with "zero body count," leading the matchmaker to call out his "patriarchal mindset," a post that has since gone viral and sparked online fury.

Matchmaking is undoubtedly difficult, as evidenced by this strange scenario that a lady posted on social media and which quickly left the internet stunned and even furious. Oendrila Kapoor, the matchmaker, posted on the internet about a client that she never accepted because of his strange "bride demands," "orthodox, traditional, patriarchal mindset and absolutely unrealistic criteria."

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According to the video, she was approached by a "37-year-old divorced IITian" who requested that she locate a bride who is "below 30 years of age, is Brahmin, unmarried, and has zero body count or past."

The man further claimed that he had read “somewhere in a research”, that “the more number of partners a woman has had, is directly proportional to her chances of being unfaithful in the future,” which is why he wanted a “virgin” bride.

He responded that he was receiving offers from online matchmaking platforms, but he still needed someone to "vet and verify" the offers because these sites are "full of scams."

"I don't trust these platforms as there are scams and frauds happening on these sites, so I need somebody to vet and verify these profiles for me," the man had said when the matchmaker confronted him about his demands and asked why he thought such a woman would marry a "divorced man" like him.

Allegedly, Kapoor refused to take him on board after schooling him on his entitlement. “You are the one who’s going to scam these women with your orthodox, traditional and patriarchal mindset and your absolutely unrealistic criteria,” she had reportedly said to the man.

Check Out Viral Post

The post was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Oendrila Kapoor’. It was shared a day ago and pulled more than 33K views from people.

Internet Reacts

Her post quickly went viral, sparking a heated debate online. While some defended the man’s right to have personal preferences, many others criticised what they saw as blatant hypocrisy.

“Divorced people should look for other divorced people, period!” a user said. “The biggest culprits are found at the top,” commented the next person. “The audacity is astounding,” added another person.

“I’m so proud of the girl who divorced him, I hope and pray she finds true love,” commented the next person in the comments.

“Why would a unmarried below 30 women marry a divorcee duhhh," another wrote.

“So now we know why he is divorced 🤣🤣 despite being an IITian," one user said. “The audacity is astounding," another person said.