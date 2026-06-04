Following a meeting led by Omar Abdullah, JKNC MLA Tanvir Sadiq announced that party MLAs will hold a silent protest in Delhi during Parliament's monsoon session to demand the restoration of statehood for Jammu & Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MLA Tanvir Sadiq on Wednesday said that the party legislators will hold a protest in Delhi during the monsoon session of the Parliament over the demand for statehood. His remarks came following the conclusion of a meeting of legislators called by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday in Srinagar

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Off-site meeting to take stock of party's rule

CM Omar Abdullah on Wednesday took National Conference (NC) legislators to the off-limits forest destination of Dachigam in Srinagar to analyse 19 months of the party's rule in the Union Territory (UT). "We are off for an off-site to spend the day taking stock of the last 19 months - the good, the not so good & everything in between," said Omar Abdullah. Earlier in the day, around 45 legislators, including 42 elected representatives of the NC, assembled at the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The Chief Minister provided special vehicles to drive the legislators to Dachigam, where most of the lawmakers remained offline. (ANI)

Silent protest for statehood during Monsoon Session

Speaking with the media after the party meeting in Dachigam National Park, Sadiq said, "Today we discussed all the problems in Dachigam, talked about reservations, alcohol and drugs, youth issues, and every single problem. The National Conference has decided that on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, all the National Conference MLAs will go to Delhi and hold a silent protest demonstration, and we will appeal that the restoration of statehood be given to us as soon as possible, and it's been a long time now, and this is the right time, and understanding this moment, Jammu and Kashmir's people and Jammu and Kashmir should have statehood restored as soon as possible," he said.

Party leaders reaffirm decision

National Conference MLA Hilal Akbar Lone told reporters, "It has been decided in the meeting that we will go to Delhi and the entire party will demand statehood, which is our right; we have decided to go to Delhi to bring back that right, and today a lot of discussions took place on many issues," he said.

National Conference's Salman Sagar told ANI, "The meeting took place in a very good atmosphere, and every matter has been discussed. Demonstrations will be held during the Monsoon Session regarding statehood and special status. They will be reminded that you should fulfil the promise you made. Every issue concerning the state has been discussed today," he said. (ANI)