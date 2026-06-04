BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay blamed the AAP govt for license lapses after a fire in a Malviya Nagar hotel killed 21. He said the B&B expanded beyond its permit. The CM has ordered strict action, and the hotel owner has been arrested.

A day after 21 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a hotel building in Malviya Nagar, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyayon, on Wednesday, claimed that the licenses were granted for a period of three years during the previous Aam Aadmi Party-led government and flagged some lapses in the enforcement of the norms.

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On a major fire incident in his assembly constituency of Malviya Nagar, Upadhyay told ANI, "My understanding is that the Delhi government had already issued licenses for these Bed and Breakfast (B&B) establishments back in 2024. These licenses were granted during the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party government, and they were valid for a duration of three years... This B&B was permitted to have a maximum of six rooms. However, under that very pretext, they extended their rooms or constructed kitchens; consequently, there was undoubtedly a lapse somewhere in the enforcement of the established norms..."

CM Orders Strict Action

He further said that the incident is a "wake-up call" and assured strict action against erring officers, "The Chief Minister has taken cognisance of this matter, and the hotel owners who misused this B&B scheme have been charged under the strictest possible legal sections... Furthermore, to ensure that such incidents do not recur, as this serves as a wake-up call, the Chief Minister issued strict orders today to prevent any form of non-compliance. The government will not tolerate any violation of norms whatsoever; the strictest action will be taken against all such buildings, as well as against any officials found to have been negligent..."

Hotel Owner Arrested

Meanwhile, the accused and owner of the hotel, Lovkesh Bajaj, who was arrested after a deadly fire broke out in Malviya Nagar a day earlier, has told Delhi Police during interrogation that he did not have time to personally manage or oversee the premises, sources said.12 Indian nationals were among the 21 people who were killed in the blaze.

Sources also stated that Bajaj claimed he had delegated day-to-day operations of the establishment to "another person", who was handling billing, accounts and overall management. He further allegedly told investigators that structural changes, including an increase in room size and modifications, were suggested by another person, who assured him that such arrangements were "routine" and that "everything works in Delhi," sources added.

Owner Admits to No Fire NOC

During questioning, Bajaj is also learnt to have admitted that the premises did not have a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Police Investigation Underway

Sources said Delhi Police is now verifying records from the electricity department and other agencies to check approvals, permissions and compliance related to the premises, including structural alterations. Police are also examining ownership and control of multiple properties linked to the accused as part of the wider probe.

The accused is likely to be produced before a court on Thursday, with Delhi Police expected to seek police custody remand for further interrogation to verify his claims and ascertain the role of other persons and other linked individuals, sources said. (ANI)