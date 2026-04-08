An employee's leave request went viral for its brutal honesty after they asked for a day off to clean their house because their maid was sick. The LinkedIn post, which showed the employee wanting to return with a 'settled mind', has sparked a wide-ranging discussion online about changing work culture and trust in the workplace.

Gone are the days when people used to take leave ONLY when an elderly person used to pass away in their families- or so can be said based on the internet’s reactions to this ‘honest’ leave request going viral. A lady took to social media and published a screenshot of the aforementioned leave request, in which the employee opted to "speak the truth" while requesting for a day off. Apparently, the employee's "maid was sick," leaving them anxious about the dirty home after a "house party."

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Choosing "honesty," the employee was open about the problem, explaining that they needed the time off to clean their house so that they could "come back with a clear mind."

“Leave required due to maid

Hi Sanchit Sir, My maid is not well and won't be coming this week. And I had a house party this weekend due to which my house is really dirty. Just need one day off to clean the house and come back with a settled mind. Thank you,” the mail read.

Check Out Viral Post

“Culture is changing,” the post read. The post was shared on LinkedIn by the handle ‘Megha Upadhyay’. The post was shared yesterday and pulled many views from people.

How Did Social Media React?

Naturally, the post went viral in an instant, since most people found it enjoyable. A few praised the management for being "understandable enough" since the staff appeared to feel free to be "truthful". Many also described such a "bond" and "trust" as unusual in a business setting, "specifically in India".

"This is so sincere and honest. The house would not be clean unless we had a maid to help. If she is on leave, other members of the family may need to take time off to manage," a user said.

“Hahahhaha. CL-- Cleaning Leave,” added another person. “I like how honest the person is,” added another person. “This is what I like about a good work culture, people just choose honesty above all,” wrote the next.

"The problem is that not all managers and supervisors are competent and trustworthy, which leads to employees creating ridiculous explanations. However, this person's supervisor may be an exception," another user wrote.