Congress leader Vinesh Phogat alleged 12 incidents of "vote fraud" in her Julana constituency. Her claims follow Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 25 lakh fake voters in Haryana, which the state's CEO has asked him to back with an affidavit.

Congress leader and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Sunday alleged 12 incidents of "vote fraud" in Haryana's Julana Constituency, a seat she represents in the Haryana Assembly. Phogat said that her party has identified irregularities during its ground-level review. Speaking to ANI, Phogat said, "A few days ago, in the Julana constituency, we held a meeting with party workers. In one village, our team found 12 incidents of vote fraud, and we are working at the grassroots level to address the issue."

Congress Alleges Widespread Voter Fraud

On November 5, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged "voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections, claiming that one in eight voters in Haryana were fake. While addressing a press conference, 'H files', Rahul Gandhi pointed to unexplained discrepancies between postal and booth votes. Just a day before the first phase of the Bihar polls, Gandhi said his team has clear proof that around 25 lakh voters in the state are either duplicate, nonexistent, or manipulated.

While addressing a press conference, 'H files', Rahul Gandhi said, "We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicates or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%." The Congress claimed that a plan was set in motion to turn a predicted Congress win into a loss and also urged young voters to pay attention, citing claims backed by strong evidence.

BJP, Election Commission Respond

The revelations made by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have drawn criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP has stated that Gandhi's allegations serve as proof of the Mahagathbandhan's defeat in the Bihar assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Haryana has asked the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to sign and submit an affidavit in response to the latter's claim of 25 lakh "fake" voters in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections.

Issuing a statement, Haryana CEO said that the election results can be questioned only with an Election Petition before a High Court. The Election Commission noted that the voter lists were shared with Congress representatives ahead of the 2024 polling, but the party did not file an appeal at that time.

Phogat Criticises State's Sports Policy

Also, Vinesh Phogat criticised the Haryana government over what she called "declining attention" towards the promotion of sports in the state. "As far as sports are concerned, the government is not paying adequate attention to promoting them. Haryana's ranking in sports has declined in recent years," she added. (ANI)