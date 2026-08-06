Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai praised the Viksit Bharat GRAM Ji Yojana, saying it will boost livelihoods and create jobs. The state has received Rs 1,593 crore. The scheme promises 125 days of employment and includes new campaigns for development.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday lauded the Viksit Bharat GRAM Ji Yojana, launched on July 1, saying the scheme will play a crucial role in realising the vision of a developed India by strengthening livelihoods, creating rural infrastructure and generating employment opportunities.

Scheme Details and Funding

Addressing the media, CM Sai said the Centre has allocated Rs 551 crore for the scheme in the financial year 2026-27, adding that Chhattisgarh has received Rs 1,593 crore under the programme so far. He said the scheme provides for 318 types of works, including water conservation, infrastructure development, livelihood promotion, climate change mitigation, animal husbandry, drainage and forest fire prevention. The Chief Minister said every registered worker will be provided 125 days of employment annually under the scheme.

New Campaigns Announced

Sai also announced three campaigns to be carried out under the programme between August 15 and January 26, 2027.

'Meri Beti Mera Abhiman' Campaign

Under the "Meri Beti Mera Abhiman" campaign, toilets for girls will be constructed in 6,671 government schools. He said each toilet will be built at a cost of Rs 4.30 lakh.

Muktidham Construction

The second campaign will focus on constructing 549 Muktidhams and waiting sheds across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 391.44 crore, with the work proposed to be completed by January 26, 2027.

'Mor Gaon Mor Pani' Campaign

Under the "Mor Gaon Mor Pani" campaign, more than 50,000 water conservation works are already underway. CM Sai stated that 10,027 recharge wells will be built for dried-up hand pumps to improve groundwater recharge.

Wage Disbursement and MGNREGA Funds

The Chief Minister also said workers would receive their wages on time, adding that Rs 450 crore has been released under MGNREGA, of which Rs 395 crore has already been disbursed. (ANI)