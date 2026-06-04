HP Minister Vikramaditya Singh expressed concern over rising inflation and urged the Centre to take corrective steps. He also commented on PM Modi's tenure, Nehru's legacy, and traffic congestion near the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh.

The Public Works and Urban Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, on Thursday expressed concern over inflation and global economic uncertainties, urging the Central government to take corrective measures. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The crisis appears to be continuing, and inflation is rising steadily. This is certainly a matter of concern for all of us. Prices of petrol, diesel, crude oil, LPG, natural gas, textiles and cement have continued to rise. The government needs to seriously deliberate on these issues. If oil is not available from one source, the government should explore alternatives, including purchasing oil from Russia if required, rather than passing the burden onto ordinary citizens."

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"Commercial LPG prices continue to rise, and there is a possibility that domestic LPG prices may also increase in the future. Petrol and diesel are already expensive. At the same time, the value of the rupee continues to weaken against the dollar. Since oil imports are largely paid for in dollars, a stronger dollar and a weaker rupee increase the burden on the economy. This affects imports, exports, industries, farmers, traders and ordinary citizens alike. It is a matter that requires serious consideration by the Central government," he continued.

On PM Modi's Tenure and Public Expectations

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister, Singh congratulated him on the achievement but said the government's performance should be assessed on the basis of public expectations. "Certainly, I respect the Prime Minister, and he has completed a historic tenure. We congratulate him on spending such a long period in this important office. However, the real question is how far he has fulfilled the expectations that the people of the country had when he became Prime Minister in 2014. Inflation continues to rise, unemployment remains a serious concern, and the challenges India faces in foreign policy and diplomacy are also visible to the people today. Ultimately, it is the people of the country who will decide how successfully those expectations have been met."

Nehru's Contribution to Nation-Building

Responding to comparisons between Prime Minister Modi and India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Singh highlighted Nehru's contribution to nation-building. "Comparisons may be made because of the length of tenure, but Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution as India's first Prime Minister was unique. He established institutions that shaped modern India. Whether it is ISRO, the IITs, AIIMS or the Bhakra-Nangal Dam, these institutions gave India a distinct identity globally. Because of these institutions, our scientists, mathematicians, technocrats, technicians and civil engineers have earned worldwide recognition. That was a different era and a different phase in India's history. Today's circumstances are different," he said.

Addressing Concerns Over Atal Tunnel Traffic

Singh also addressed concerns regarding the increasing traffic congestion around the Atal Tunnel, saying, "I am confident that the district administration, the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police will take appropriate measures to regulate traffic. A large number of tourists travel from Manali through the Atal Tunnel to nearby destinations. It is important to manage traffic properly so that congestion does not become a problem. I believe the district administration will take necessary action and ensure traffic movement is regulated systematically," he added. (ANI)