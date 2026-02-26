Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh held a meeting with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad. The state government has also officially invited tenders for a major Rs 9.08 crore security project at the Dr MCR HRD Institute.

Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad today. Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav also participated in this meeting held at the ICC in Hyderabad. హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ మంత్రి శ్రీ విక్రమాదిత్య సింగ్ ఈ రోజు మర్యాదపూర్వకంగా కలిశారు.#VikramadityaSingh#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/e7OPKf4OR6 — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) February 26, 2026

Telangana Invites Tenders for MCHRDIT Project

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has officially invited tenders for a major security and infrastructure project at the Dr MCR HRD Institute (MCHRDIT) campus in Hyderabad. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on several occasions, used the MCHRD premises as his camp office. While it is not the official CMO, the Chief Minister conducts certain meetings there from time to time.

Estimated at approximately Rs 9.08 crore, the contract includes the construction of a reinforced compound wall fitted with concertina wire, the installation of security watch towers, gates, furniture and other security arrangements. The project also covers flooring for the approach ramp and development of the road on the west side for the VVIP guest house within the campus.

About Dr MCR HRD Institute

Dr MCR HRD Institute is the premier administrative training institute of the Government of Telangana, with the objective to create and sustain a dedicated workforce for the Government. The institute was set up in 1976 and has evolved to suit the needs of changing times, as well as the requirements of the State and Central Government. The Institute specialises in conducting training using both in-classroom and e-learning modes and has a well-qualified, experienced, hardworking and dedicated team.

Hyderabad's Broader Development Plan

Earlier, in February, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the state government has allocated Rs 20,000 crore for the development of Hyderabad over the next two years, an official release said. Several works under this allocation have already been completed, while many others are currently in progress.

He said that such a massive allocation of funds, exclusively for Hyderabad's development, has never occurred in the state's history. He described the merger of 27 surrounding urban local bodies into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as a historic decision.

Through this landmark move, uniform civic services, integrated planning, and a unified development vision within the Outer Ring Road region have become possible, he said.

"Today, Hyderabad stands as one of the fastest-growing and most investment-friendly cities in the country. This has not happened by chance. It is the result of decades of institution-building, democratic governance, and the People's Government's commitment to inclusive development," he said. (ANI)