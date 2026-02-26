The BJP, led by Jai Ram Thakur, has submitted a memorandum to the HP Governor, accusing the state government and police of shielding Youth Congress workers detained by Delhi Police and obstructing the legal process. They demand an inquiry and action.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhawan, raising concerns over the alleged conduct of Himachal Pradesh Police and the state government in connection with the detention of three Youth Congress workers by Delhi Police.

The BJP delegation urged the Governor to intervene in the matter and sought an appropriate inquiry and necessary action. The three Youth Congress members were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with a protest held in the national capital.

BJP Alleges State Government's Involvement

Speaking to ANI after submitting the memorandum, Thakur alleged that the protest in Delhi was orchestrated with the involvement of the Himachal Pradesh government and Congress leadership. He said, "The structure of this protest was prepared at Himachal Sadan in Delhi, and thereafter the accused were hidden in Himachal Pradesh. This is the first time we have seen such a situation in the state; it has never happened before."

Thakur further stated that while the Chief Minister speaks about the federal structure, it must be acknowledged that the Delhi Police functions under the Union government. "If the Chief Minister talks about the federal structure, he must accept that the Delhi Police works under the Centre. The case was registered in Delhi, and action was taken there," he said.

Protest 'Brought Disrepute to the Country'

The BJP leader also criticised the nature of the protest, claiming it had brought disrepute to the country. "On the directions of senior Youth Congress leaders and top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the protest where leaders allegedly stripped and demonstrated has lowered the country's dignity. Those who think against national interest must face legal action, and such action is already underway," he added.

Allegations of Shielding Accused and Obstructing Police

Thakur further alleged that after non-bailable warrants were issued, the accused fled to Himachal Pradesh and were given protection. "After non-bailable warrants were issued and the accused fled to Himachal Pradesh, they were given protection here. Why did they not go to Uttar Pradesh or any other state? Tourists are always welcome, but harbouring an accused under protection cannot be tolerated," he said.

He also claimed that despite the Delhi Police completing legal formalities and obtaining transit remand, attempts were allegedly made to obstruct the process. "After all legal procedures were followed and transit remand was granted, the state police had no authority to stop the Delhi Police. Yet, efforts were made to delay the process so that 24 hours could pass," he added.

'Unprecedented' Actions Defamed Himachal, BJP Demands Inquiry

Thakur accused the state government of shielding the accused and said this was unprecedented. He said, "No previous government in Himachal Pradesh has acted in this manner by protecting accused persons. We have urged the Governor and the Centre to take action against leaders and officials who allegedly provided such protection."

He added that the matter was already under the purview of the Union Home Ministry, under which the Delhi Police functions. "Whatever has happened has never occurred before. Devbhoomi Himachal has been defamed, and Congress is indulging in politics while accusing the BJP. Government machinery and police force were allegedly used to provide protection to the accused," he added. The BJP leader strongly condemned the alleged actions of the state government and police officials, reiterating the party's demand for a neutral and thorough investigation into the matter. (ANI)

