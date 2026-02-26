The auction for a 5-acre plot to build a 3-5 star hotel in Sanand-2 Industrial Estate is complete. This initiative aims to enhance hospitality for national and multinational companies in the rapidly growing industrial hub of Gujarat.

Hotel Development to Boost Sanand's Hospitality Sector

To increase facilities for national and multinational companies operating in the Sanand Industrial Estate, the auction process for hotel construction has been completed. According to the Chief Minister's Office, a plot measuring 20,168.54 square metres (approximately 5 acres) in the Sanand-2 Industrial Estate was specially reserved for the development of a premium hotel.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The e-auction for this plot was concluded on 22 December 2025. Following the e-auction, the highest bidder has been allotted the plot in accordance with the prescribed rules. The developer has been granted a four-year moratorium period to begin construction of a 3 to 5-star hotel. Meanwhile, construction of a five-star hotel is already in progress about 3 km from the Sanand Industrial Estate, further strengthening hospitality infrastructure in the area, the release stated.

On 28 February 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Micron Technology's advanced semiconductor plant at the Sanand Industrial Estate. With the increasing presence of multinational companies in the region, the upcoming hotel will provide an essential stay option for visiting delegates and employees.

Strengthening Industrial and Social Infrastructure

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, sustained efforts continue to build social infrastructure that aligns with the evolving needs of industries across the state. Sanand Industrial Estate has modern infrastructure and well-planned connectivity that support steady industrial growth, with 1,150 units currently operating. Additionally, a dedicated women's Industrial park has been established to promote women's empowerment, and the state government has advanced the vision of Ease of Doing Business through industry-friendly policies.

Gujarat Focuses on Women and Child Welfare

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, an allocation of Rs 7,690 crore has also been made for the Women and Child Welfare sector to further strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Suposhit Bharat'. A press conference was held in Gandhinagar, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Manisha Vakil, to provide detailed insights regarding it.

New Anganwadi Centres and Upgrades

According to a press release, a provision of Rs 360 crore has been made for building 2,000 new Anganwadi centres to enhance infrastructure. Anganwadi centres will be built on a 'Child-Friendly' concept, featuring modern amenities such as modular furniture, RO machines, LED TV screens and rainwater harvesting.

Expansion of Doodh Sanjivani Scheme

Doodh Sanjivani Scheme will be expanded to cover 53 blocks in tribal areas. A provision of Rs 38.64 crore has been made to enhance the nutritional value of milk by increasing its fat content from 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent, and to 4.5 per cent based on a pilot project in Narmada, Dahod and Dang districts. (ANI)