A huge fire engulfed the Excise Department's store yard in Hooghly's Bandel Bazar. No casualties were reported, but firefighting was hampered. Angry locals and shop owners slammed the authorities for a delayed response of over two hours.

Agitated locals shout at the police as a fire engine struggles to move through the narrow, crowded street. Intense flames and thick black smoke are visible at the spot, accompanied by more explosions from the vehicle batteries.

Locals Allege Delayed Response

Sudha Jain, a resident and shop owner speak to ANI, she said, "There is a fire here! I have been calling the police for two hours. It has been two hours since we informed the police. Still, no one came. One policeman arrived after two hours. Neither the fire department nor anyone else. The fire started in the depot at the back. I don't know how it started, but it's at the back. It's been two hours. Two whole hours. We have been wandering around here for two hours. She further stated, "Not even the police. One policeman is just roaming around. Now they are arriving after two hours. Everything will burn down; everything will turn to ash. Will they come then? Only when everything is burnt do they arrive. The police come, then the fire brigade comes. Everyone just stands and watches with their hands folded. I have a general store, 'Jayanti Store'. My shop is right in front. The fire is right behind my shop."

Other local shop owner Akhil told ANI that," It is more than an hour or an hour and a half. No, no one has come yet. We informed them a long time ago. I don't know. The government has made a yard for old cars back there. The fire is in that yard. There is a three-foot gap. The cars are exploding. The car batteries are exploding."

