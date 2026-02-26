PM Narendra Modi will visit Ajmer on Feb 28 to unveil projects worth Rs 16,686 crore and launch an HPV vaccination campaign. Joined by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, he will also inaugurate road, rail, water, and energy infrastructure projects.

PM Modi to Launch HPV Vaccination Drive The HPV vaccination campaign initiative is an important step towards cervical cancer prevention and adolescent health. Its objective is to protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer by vaccinating them at an early stage. This program focuses on promoting early prevention, raising awareness about women's health, and increasing access to health services in the state. Rs 16,686 Crore Infrastructure Push At this event, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 43 major projects worth approximately Rs 16,686 crore in various sectors, including urban development, drinking water supply, roads, railways, irrigation, energy, and industrial infrastructure. Of these projects, 34 projects worth approximately Rs 8,554 crore are related to various departments of the state government, including urban development, public health and engineering, public works, energy, water resources, and industry. In addition, nine major projects related to national highways and energy, worth approximately Rs 8,132 crore, will also be inaugurated, and the foundation stone will be laid. Road and Highway Projects The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for National Highway projects worth over Rs 4,516 crore, according to a release. These projects include a 4-lane Greenfield Expressway from Bandikui to Jaipur at a cost of approximately Rs 1,207 crore, an 8-lane carriageway from NH 76 Junction to Ummedpura Village on NH 12 in Package 14 of the Delhi-Vadodara Access Controlled Greenfield Expressway, and the expansion, strengthening, and widening of National Highways across the state. He will also lay the foundation stone for the elevated road from the Sanganer Flyover to Malpura Gate via Chouradiya Petrol Pump in Jaipur at a cost of over Rs 286 crore, a 4-lane elevated road from Mahamandir to Akhlya Square in Jodhpur city at a cost of Rs 1,243 crore, and the Mal Bamori-Mangrol-Baran State Highway in Baran district at an estimated cost of Rs 322 crore. Water and Power Initiatives Taking another step towards his commitment to clean and safe drinking water, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for four packages of the Nonera Major Drinking Water Project, costing over Rs 1,021 crore, and five packages of the Parwan Akawad Major Drinking Water Project, costing Rs 2,247 crore. The Prime Minister will inaugurate a transmission system worth Rs 3,616 crore to facilitate the smooth transmission of power from major renewable energy production centres in Rajasthan. Industrial Development The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for various infrastructure and drinking water supply projects in the Jodhpur Pali Marwar Industrial Area (JPMIA) to promote industrial development, investment, and employment generation in western Rajasthan. Appointment Letters for Over 21,000 Youth On this occasion, the Prime Minister will hand over appointment letters to 21,863 youth selected in various departments and organisations of the state government. These youth who received appointment letters include more than 3,320 Patwaris (Revenue), 2,291 contract junior technical assistants and contract accounting assistants (rural development), 2,590 livestock assistants, 3,822 CHOs, 7,357 public health care nurses, medical lab technicians, lab technicians, nursing in-charges, nursing trainers, nurses, nurse grade-II and other appointments. 