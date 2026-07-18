Skyroot Aerospace is set to launch India's first private orbital rocket, Vikram-1, from Sriharikota. The launch marks a historic milestone for India's space sector, culminating an 8-year effort to build affordable and reliable launch solutions.

Skyroot Aerospace COO and co-founder Naga Bharath Daka on Saturday said the company is set to launch India's first private orbital rocket, Vikram-1, marking a historic milestone for the country's space sector. Daka said the launch is the culmination of eight years of efforts aimed at building affordable, reliable and on-demand launch access solutions from India for satellite operators across the world. Ahead of the launch, Daka told ANI, "Today we are on the verge of launching India's first private orbital rocket, Vikram 1. We are standing in Sriharikota as we gear up towards our first launch. We started Skyroot around 8 years ago, intending to build affordable, reliable rockets from India to the world and to provide affordable, reliable, and on-demand launch access solutions from India to satellite operators around the world... All our effort and the team's effort that we have built so far are culminating today in this historic milestone. We are all fingers crossed to see what happens next."

Innovative Design and Technology

Elaborating on the vehicle, Daka added, "This Vikram 1 rocket is an orbital-class launch vehicle. It's a multi-stage rocket, which has three stages of solid propulsion and one stage of an orbital adjustment module that can put multiple satellites in orbit around the Earth. It's one of the first all-carbon fibre rockets in India. It is extremely efficient and light. We used multiple effective technologies, such as 3D-printed rocket engines. All the liquid engines on the stage are metallic 3D-printed engines. A lot of design innovation has gone into this vehicle. This is a one-of-a-kind vehicle we have built."

A Proud Moment for India

Pawan Kumar Chandan, CEO and Founder of Skyroot Aerospace, described the launch as a proud moment for the country. "Today, we are here at the Spaceport of India, Sriharikota, where we are going to launch India's first private orbital rocket. The first time in India that a private company has developed an orbital rocket and taken it to the launch site and is going to take off soon. And it's a proud moment for India... very few companies in the world have actually launched a rocket to orbit, and very few companies in the world are operating regular orbital rockets. This is a very unique capability which the world needs. And as an Indian company, we are very proud that we are going to launch our first test flight of Vikram-1 soon," he said.

PM Modi Hails Historic Launch

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle, describing it as a "historic new frontier" in the country's space journey and a reflection of the talent and entrepreneurial spirit of India's youth.

In a post on X ahead of the launch, the Prime Minister said Vikram-1, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, is India's first privately built orbital launch vehicle and is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services. "A historic new frontier for India's space journey! At 11:30 AM today, Skyroot Aerospace will undertake the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle. This four-stage rocket is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services. This mission highlights the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. It also shows how our space-sector reforms are unlocking new opportunities for innovation and enterprise. My best wishes to the entire Skyroot Aerospace team for a successful launch. May Vikram-1 soar high, create history and inspire a generation of innovators. I urge all Indians, especially my young friends, to follow this historic mission and join in wishing Team Skyroot success using #IndiaWithVikram1," PM Modi wrote.

Mission Aagaman: Specs and Final Checks

India's first privately developed orbital-class launch vehicle, Vikram-1, built by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, is set to make its maiden flight at 11.30 a.m. on Saturday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here as part of "Mission Aagaman". The 24-metre carbon-composite rocket has been designed to independently deploy payloads of up to 350 kg into a 450 km Low Earth Orbit. Among the payloads is a lab-grown "Diamond Lotus" by Cosmos Diamonds.

Visuals from the launch pad showed the vehicle positioned at the First Launch Pad, with teams from ISRO and Skyroot carrying out final checks. (ANI)