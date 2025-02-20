A Miracle and New Chapter, says Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta ahead of oath taking ceremony; WATCH

BJP leader Rekha Gupta, chosen as Delhi's Chief Minister-designate, calls her appointment a "miracle" and a "new chapter" for women in politics. She pledges accountability for corruption and expresses gratitude to the party leadership for their trust.

Team Asianet Newsable
Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 9:37 AM IST

New Delhi: After being chosen as Delhi Chief Minister-designate, BJP leader Rekha Gupta said that it is a "miracle" and a "new chapter" marking the beginning of a transformative chapter for women in politics.

Speaking to the media, Gupta vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable, asserting that they will have to answer for every rupee misused.

"It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee," she said.

Further, she expressed gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party's high command for trusting her to govern the national capital.

"It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team Modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi," Rekha Gupta said.

Gupta will take the oath as Delhi Chief Minister at Ramilia Maidan in New Delhi today. She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. Rekha Gupta will succeed Atishi.

Elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Her name as the next Delhi CM was announced after days of intense speculation about the possible choice. The results of Delhi assembly polls were declared on February 8. 

Congress' Alka Lamba shares nostalgic photo from 1995 DUSU days with Rekha Gupta, SEE viral pic

