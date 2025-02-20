Rekha Gupta's old video vandalising podium & mic inside MCD office goes VIRAL ahead of oath ceremony (WATCH)

A day after BJP announced Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi on Wednesday, an old video of her is now going viral on social media.

The viral video shows Rekha Gupta aggressively vandalising the podium and the mic during the election for the members of the standing committee in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The video dates back to 2023 and the incident occurred when the BJP alleged that the councillors were taking photographs of the ballots through their mobiles during the secret voting.

The councillors of both the parties also exchanged blows during the incident.

There was vandalism in the House, Rekha Gupta, the BJP Mayor candidate, allegedly broke the podium. It was further reported that Amit Nagpal tore the ballot paper and threw the ballot box.

Sharing the video in 2023, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, "Look at the frustration of BJP Mayor Candidate @gupta_rekha after his defeat Despite the Supreme Court's decision, there was a ruckus in the House throughout the night created a ruckus vandalized Assault and hooliganism And the election of the Standing Committee was not allowed to take place."

Congress leader Alka Lamba also shared the video of the newly appointed Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta, raising questions about her conduct and behaviour being at the top post.

"A video of the newly appointed Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta is rapidly going viral on social media - on which it is written “Meet the Chief Minister of Delhi. Questions are being raised on her conduct and behavior in the House while being a BJP councilor - In this video, she can be clearly seen damaging government property and being violent - which is also highly reprehensible - the behavior of a leader sitting on the highest post should be an ideal - while behaving in such an unparliamentary/violent manner, she might not have even thought that one day she would become the Chief Minister of Delhi," Alka Lamba wrote.

"If the opposition in the Assembly behaves in the same way in front of her by making her an example, then it remains to be seen what Rekha Gupta says and does. My best wishes to Delhi and Delhiites," she added.

Netizens react

The video has not gone down well with the users online as they too questioned the behaviour of Rekha Gupta. Some users even pulled out old tweets posted by Delhi-CM designate, terming her as "Lady Bidhuri" and also raising concerns about her conduct in the past.

A user wrote, "Rekha Gupta is also suffering from Sangh's mentality, The behavior of Sanghis is that of goons, The RSS school is filled with lies, deceit, fraud and deception. It does not want anyone except its own supremacy. Now Delhi has been captured by the Sanghis, now the public will know that there is a BJP government."

Another user commented, "Think how she will behave after becoming the Chief Minister."

