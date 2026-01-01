Actor-politician Vijay's TVK party inaugurated a new office in Tiruppur ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls. Leaders expressed confidence, stating 2026 will be a historic year and that supporters see 'Thalapathy' as the future Chief Minister.

In a significant move ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, a new office for Tamil Nadu actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was inaugurated on Thursday in Kangayam, Tiruppur district. The event, held on New Year's Day, drew a large gathering of supporters who expressed confidence in Vijay's leadership.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'2026 Will Be a Year of Change': TVK

Addressing a press conference, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Coordinator and veteran politician K A Sengottaiyan said that the inauguration took place at the foothills of the sacred Sivanmalai Murugan Temple.

Speaking at the event, local party representatives emphasised that the year 2026 would mark a historic change in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

Sengottaiyan highlighted the growing popularity of Vijay, referred to by fans as 'Thalapathy', noting that people from all walks of life--youth, women, and the elderly--are rallying behind him. They cited the massive success of the party's recent international events, such as the audio launch in Malaysia, as evidence of his global appeal and leadership potential.

"Today, on this auspicious first day of the year, we have opened this office under the blessings of Lord Murugan at Sivanmalai. 2026 will be the year of change for Tamil Nadu. From youth to industrial workers, everyone wants our leader, Thalapathy Vijay, to lead the state. History is being made, just as we saw with the massive response in Malaysia. We believe he is the permanent future Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," Sengottaiyan said

The speakers also touched upon the current political climate, suggesting shifts in existing alliances and claiming that the public is looking for a "clean and protective" administration. They emphasised that the TVK aims to provide a government where everyone's needs are met, and safety is prioritised.

The event concluded with high spirits as supporters celebrated the new beginning, eyeing the upcoming elections as a turning point for the state.

Vijay Slams TN Govt Over Train Assault

Earlier, Vijay strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the recent assault on a youth aboard a train travelling from Chennai to Tiruttani, saying the incident reflected the administration's failure to safeguard young people and curb rising drug abuse.

The TVK chief's post came after police said that on December 27, four juveniles attacked a youth from Odisha with sickles near the Old Railway Quarters in Tiruttani and filmed the assault. The accused have been proceeded against under the Juvenile Justice Act, while authorities said that law and order remain under control and that adequate safety measures are in place for migrant workers.

In a post on X, Vijay described the incident as a "dangerous future" that exposed the administration's failure to guide youth away from destructive paths and curb narcotics circulation.