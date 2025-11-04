Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra slammed the Congress govt for its 'non-concern' towards farmers demanding compensation. He noted protests by sugarcane growers and warned that the BJP will fight for farmers if the govt remains unresponsive.

BJP Chief Slams Govt's 'Non-Concern' for Farmers

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president BY Vijayendra on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress government in the state over the "non-concern" of government officials and concerned ministers. Farmers trapped in distress due to severe rains are demanding compensation from the state government. However, Vijayendra alleged that the district-in-charge minister, along with departmental officials, has shown no concern. He stated that the Revenue and Agriculture Ministers have not toured North Karnataka due to the crisis at hand.

Sugarcane Growers on Protest

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader drew attention to the fact that sugarcane growers in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Bijapur and other districts in this region are staging protests and demonstrations. He insisted that the state government must fulfil their legitimate demands.

Warning that the state government was neglecting farmers, Vijayendra said that the BJP will have to fight on behalf of the farmers. "Six million tonnes of sugarcane are being crushed, generating approximately 50-55 thousand crore rupees in revenue for the state government through taxes from molasses, ethanol and such products. Isn't it the duty of the state government? The government is not listening to the problems of farmers in distress. Farmers are questioning how much concern this Congress has for farmers and sugarcane growers," he said.

BJP Vows Support

Thousands of farmers are protesting, and the government must realise its responsibility and act accordingly, he demanded. "The state government has not realised its responsibility and responded. As opposition, we are working with a sense of duty. When it comes to farmers who provide food to the nation, we must stand in support of farmers beyond party lines. Therefore, after discussing with our party leaders, I have come here to extend support to the farmers' protest," Vijayendra said.

The BJP leader recalled that farmer Vithal Arabavi lost his life over the issue of sugarcane price during the Belagavi winter session in 2014. "Yediyurappa too took to the streets in protest and pressured the then Chief Minister to increase the price by an additional Rs 150. His agitation was successful at that time," Vijayendra said.

Comment on Congress's Internal Politics

Responding to a question, he said that a war for the Chief Minister's chair has begun in the last few days. To what level it will escalate will be known after the Bihar election results, Vijayendra stated.

"The farmers of the state are in distress today. During the heavy rains, I toured the Kalyana Karnataka region. Our opposition leaders too toured Gulbarga, Yadgir, Raichur - this region," he added.