Union Minister Giriraj Singh and JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha both expressed strong confidence that the NDA will win all five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar. They also stated that the decision on the next Chief Minister will be made by the alliance's top leadership.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday asserted confidence in the victory of the NDA candidates in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Speaking with the media, the Union Minister said, "The value of NDA's vote is four times more than that of the INDI alliance, and we know this much that all five of NDA's five candidates are winning by 200%."

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Further on the Chief Minister's position in Bihar, the Union Minister said that the decision will be taken by "Nitish Kumar and the party leadership."

JD(U) Echoes Confidence, Prepares for Developments

Earlier in the day, Janata Dal (United) MP Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is confident of winning all five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar and asserted that the decision on the next Chief Minister of the state will be taken by the alliance's top leadership.

Speaking to the media here, Jha said meetings of the JD(U) legislature party are being organised as part of the party's preparations for the upcoming political developments in the state.

"The Legislature party meeting is being held at the residence of Upendra Kushwaha, tomorrow the meeting will be held at Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary's residence," he said.

Expressing confidence in the NDA's prospects in the Rajya Sabha elections, Jha said the alliance expects a clean sweep. "We will win all five Rajya Sabha seats," he said.

On the question of who would succeed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Jha said the matter would be decided collectively by the top leaders of the NDA. "The top leaders of the NDA will decide who will become the next CM of Bihar," he said.

Election Schedule for 37 Seats

The polling for the biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.

The term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.