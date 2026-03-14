Following a sudden surge in fuel sales, State-level Co-ordinator Annadurai assured the public that stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG are adequate. He urged people not to panic, stating refineries have been asked to step up production.

Sufficient Petrol and Diesel Stocks

State-level Co-ordinator (SLC) for Petroleum and Gas between the state and central government, Annadurai, on Tuesday sought to allay public fears following a sudden surge in fuel purchases, saying that stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG are adequate across the country.

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Speaking to the reporters, Annadurai said, "All the oil PSUs saw a sudden increase in sales, with petrol sales rising by 100% in a single day and diesel by 75%. This led to unnecessary panic. The main message is: do not panic, because we have adequate stocks in all supply terminals. Major refineries have been instructed to step up production to meet the country's needs, and pipelines and rail wagons are moving products to the terminals. Rest assured, there are sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. People need not worry. Yesterday, demand had already come down to 20-21%, and today it is expected to fall further."

LPG Supply and Booking Guidelines

On LPG, Annadurai highlighted adherence to the government's guidelines, stating that urban consumers can book and receive a cylinder every 25 days, while rural consumers can do so every 45 days. "Coming to LPG, as per the Government of India's guidelines, urban customers can book and receive a cylinder every 25 days, while rural customers can book one every 45 days. With respect to stock availability, all PSUs have enough to manage supplies for the month, and further arrangements are being made to meet the country's needs," he said.

Global Tensions Impact Supply

The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In response, the Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic LPG supply, reserving higher allocations for households, hospitals, and essential services while restricting commercial distribution in several regions.

The Union Petroleum Ministry on Saturday stated that while there is no immediate shortage of LPG, the supply situation remains a matter of concern due to the prevailing geopolitical situation. (ANI)