Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated several development projects in Shalimar Bagh to improve drainage and roads. She also launched a new health centre, inspected ongoing works, and directed officials to ensure quality and timely completion.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated several key development projects in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, aimed at improving drainage, road infrastructure, and public amenities. The Chief Minister also conducted a surprise inspection of ongoing works in the area, directing officials to ensure quality and timely execution of all projects.

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Speaking at the event, CM Gupta said the initiatives would mitigate waterlogging during the monsoon season while strengthening roads and surrounding infrastructure.

Infrastructure and Drainage Overhaul

She inaugurated the remodelling of the stormwater drain on Haiderpur Main Road, extending from the Bus Stand to the DA Block in Shalimar Bagh. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the project is being implemented under the New Master Drain Plan 2025, which seeks to improve the area's drainage system through the construction of precast RCC drains.

During her visit, CM Gupta reviewed progress on various infrastructure and drainage projects, including works on Road No. 319, the RUB (Railway Under Bridge) at Shalimar Bagh, Chaudhary Mehar Chand Marg, Road No. 320, and Swami Shraddhanand Saraswati Marg.

Initiatives for Traffic Decongestion

The Chief Minister also launched the construction of a slip road and U-turns around the RUB at Shalimar Chowk, an initiative aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving commuter safety.

Enhancing Public Health Amenities

In addition to road and drainage projects, CM Gupta inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Health and Wellness Centre) at Sahipur Village Chaupal, which will provide primary healthcare services to residents and enhance access to local health facilities.

Strengthening Drainage on Bagga Marg

Further, the remodelling of the stormwater drain on Bagga Marg was inaugurated, which will employ factory-manufactured precast RCC drains under the New Master Drain Plan 2025 to strengthen the drainage system and address monsoon-related issues effectively.

Surprise Inspection Ensures Quality Control

During her surprise inspection at Singlapur Labour Chowk, the Chief Minister reviewed road widening and drainage improvement works. She sought detailed updates from officials and issued directives to maintain quality, transparency, and adherence to project timelines.

Emphasising the importance of a robust drainage system alongside road widening, CM Gupta instructed officials to consider the convenience of local residents during construction and to ensure the timely completion of all works. (ANI)