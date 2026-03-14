Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP-led government, calling LPG 'Lapata Gas' and criticizing its foreign policy on West Asia. He attended an Iftar party with Sanjay Raut, highlighting India's unity and shared festivities.

'Lapata Gas': Yadav Slams BJP's Foreign Policy, 'Make in India'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at the BJP-led Union government over the LPG issue, calling it "Lapata Gas." Condemning India's diplomatic actions in the West Asia conflict, Yadav said that the BJP wants to "mislead the public." "... The people of Uttar Pradesh have given LPG a new name: 'Lapata Gas'... If they had succeeded in convincing Iran and America at the time when war was about to happen, then neither would Iran have suffered so much damage nor so many lives lost... But these are strange people who squander every opportunity. They had painted the dream of Make in India... These people just want to mislead the public," Yadav said.

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SP Chief Highlights Unity at Iftar Party

Earlier today, Akhilesh Yadav, along with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, attended the iftar party organised by Maharashtra Samajwadi Party president Abu Azmi. The leaders relished the meal and held placards of "We are all one." Later, speaking with the media, the SP chief hailed the event as the identity of India. "I thank Abu Azmi for inviting us, and I extend my greetings to all those who arrived here. This is India's value system. We participate in each other's festivities and share happiness and greetings. A few days ago, it was Holi, and we celebrated that festival by greeting each other with colours and sweets. Similarly, Eid is coming up, and we celebrate that too by congratulating each other with sweets. This is the biggest identity of our country," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Abu Azmi Criticises Anti-Conversion Bill

At his 'Dawat-E-Iftar', Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Asim Azmi, said, "The reality is that the anti-conversion bill that has been introduced--they merely want to play politics in the name of religion. By introducing such bills, they only seek to sow confusion among the public. I firmly believe that the legal framework established by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar is the most robust foundation for governing this nation; it ensures equality for every religion. By interfering in this process--by fueling communalism--these individuals merely intend to incite hatred, nothing more..."

'Foreign Policy Mortgaged': Yadav on Rising Inflation

Earlier last week, the Samajwadi Party Chief alleged that India's foreign policy under the BJP has been 'mortgaged.' Highlighting the impact of rising inflation, he further claimed that many Indians stranded in the Middle East were unable to celebrate festivals due to the ongoing crisis. "Our foreign policy, under the Bharatiya Janata Party government, has been mortgaged and the way inflation is increasing, many of our Indian citizens who are stuck there, could not celebrate many festivals... After all, what is the Indian government doing?...there will be a meeting of the floor leaders. I think many things will be decided in that," Yadav told reporters. (ANI)