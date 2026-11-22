Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded citizens for following PM Modi's appeal to curb gold imports. This collective action significantly conserved foreign exchange reserves and positively influenced global gold prices, reflecting national unity.

Piyush Goyal Hails PM Modis Successful Appeal to Limit Gold Imports

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Modi's appeal to avoid unnecessary gold purchases, declaring that Indians, through the reduction of gold imports, influenced gold prices globally. Speaking to reporters, Goyal asserted that PM Modi had appealed to the nation to use its foreign exchange reserves to invest its savings into productive assets, adding that the people of India took Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words very seriously.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the nation not to use our foreign exchange reserves solely for importing gold, but rather to invest our savings into productive assets. The people of India take the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi very seriously; consequently, by reducing gold imports, they have naturally influenced global gold prices as well. That is why the Prime Minister thanked the people of India," said Goyal.

Goyal's remarks come a day after Prime Minister Modi, while addressing an event in Lucknow, recalled his appeal to citizens to avoid unnecessary gold purchases for a year and said people had responded positively to his advice. "A year ago, I urged the countrymen: for one year, if it is not necessary, please do not buy gold," Modi said.

Drawing a comparison with former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's appeal to citizens to skip one meal, PM Modi said the country had demonstrated a similar spirit by responding to his request. "And I am happy, just as Lal Bahadur Shastri ji had asked the countrymen to skip one meal, and this country obeyed his call; my country still holds that same character. An ordinary person like me asked to buy less gold; the countrymen bought less gold, and gold prices fell. Today, people are telling me, 'Modi ji, you spoke, we listened to your advice, and our money was saved, ' he said.

Earlier, on May 10, 2026, during an event in Secunderabad, the Prime Minister had made seven appeals to citizens to conserve foreign exchange and reduce dependence on imports amid the West Asia conflict and rising crude oil prices. Among his suggestions were reducing gold purchases, limiting foreign travel for a year, prioritising work from home wherever possible, conserving fuel, adopting Swadeshi products, reducing cooking oil consumption and promoting natural farming.

Following the appeals, several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and BJP leaders announced measures such as reducing official convoys and increasing the use of public transport and electric vehicles. Meanwhile, several opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Pawan Khera and Karti Chidambaram, had questioned the appeals, arguing that the government was shifting economic burdens onto ordinary citizens.