Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegation regarding the arrest of nuns as 'ignorance,' highlighting that the Congress party originally contributed the legal provisions and was in power during attacks on Christians in Chhattisgarh.

Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Keralam has a Chief Minister who works alongside those who attacked nuns in Chhattisgarh is nothing but ignorance and excessive rhetoric.

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Vijayan said, "Has Rahul Gandhi forgotten that the legal provisions used by BJP governments to unjustly arrest people, including nuns, were originally contributions of the Congress? During the 2022-23 Christmas and New Year period, when thousands of tribal Christians were driven out due to Sangh Parivar-backed violence, wasn't there a Congress government in power there? Was Rahul Gandhi on leave from party leadership at that time?"

Vijayan points to Congress's role in controversial law

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh had arrested the nuns under Section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act. When Chhattisgarh was formed in 2000 after being carved out of Madhya Pradesh, the Congress government led by Ajit Jogi retained the same Freedom of Religion law from Madhya Pradesh.

The Keralam CM said, the Left's clear stand is that this unconstitutional law, which is used to suppress religious minorities, must be repealed. Vijayan said that this demand was also included in the CPI(M)'s manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Vijayan alleges 'double standards', challenges Rahul Gandhi

"When the nuns were arrested in Chhattisgarh, we strongly protested against the BJP. Senior CPI(M) leaders even visited the state and intervened. The Congress's response lacked sincerity. While some leaders from Kerala spoke out, the Congress leadership in that state remained silent. Why does Congress have double standards on this issue? A question to Rahul Gandhi: Is the Congress willing to repeal this same law at least in Himachal Pradesh, where it is in power?" Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said that Rahul Gandhi should not attempt to judge or assess the CPI(M) based on the nature of the Congress. (ANI)