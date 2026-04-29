Axis My India has predicted Vijay's TVK's stunning debut in Tamil Nadu, projecting 98-120 seats, close to majority mark. Poll places TVK neck-and-neck with ruling DMK alliance and far ahead of AIADMK-led bloc. Strong youth support, demand for change and Vijay's popularity have led to surge. If correct, TN may witness its biggest political shake-up.

Tamil Nadu could be heading towards one of its biggest political changes in decades. An Axis My India exit poll has predicted a stunning debut for actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The survey suggests TVK could win between 98 and 120 seats in the 234-member Assembly. That would put the party very close to the majority mark of 118 seats. If the prediction proves correct, TVK could become the state's biggest political story overnight.

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Close fight with DMK

The ruling DMK-led alliance is projected to win between 92 and 110 seats. The AIADMK-led alliance is estimated at just 22 to 32 seats.

This means Tamil Nadu could see a three-cornered contest, with TVK emerging as a powerful new player.

TVK is also expected to secure around 35 per cent of the vote. That is almost equal to the DMK-led alliance. The AIADMK-BJP alliance is projected to get around 23 per cent.

Why this is historic

Axis My India chairman Pradeep Gupta compared Vijay's rise to that of legendary leaders MG Ramachandran in Tamil Nadu and NT Rama Rao in Andhra Pradesh.

That is a huge comparison.

Both MGR and NTR changed politics in their states soon after entering public life. Vijay now appears to be following a similar path.

For a party fighting its first election, these numbers are extraordinary.

Youth voters drive TVK's rise

One of the biggest reasons behind TVK's strong performance appears to be young voters.

According to the exit poll:

68 per cent of first-time voters aged 18 to 19 backed TVK

59 per cent of voters aged 20 to 29 supported the party

45 per cent of those aged 30 to 39 also favoured Vijay

This shows TVK has become the top choice among younger voters, especially students, unemployed youth and urban residents.

The demand for change

Many voters seem to want a fresh alternative. Around 35 per cent of all voters said "change" was the main reason behind their choice.

Among TVK supporters, that number rises sharply to 77 per cent.

Vijay's personal popularity has also played a major role. Many voters said they supported the party because of him.

Support across communities

TVK's appeal is not limited to one section of society. The exit poll shows the party has gained support among OBC communities, Scheduled Castes, minority groups, urban voters and rural residents.

That broad support is one reason why TVK has performed so strongly across the state.

While its biggest strength is in cities, the party has also made significant gains in villages and smaller towns.

Vijay edges ahead in CM race

The survey also shows a tight race for the chief minister's post. Vijay is the preferred choice of 37 per cent of voters.

Chief Minister MK Stalin is just behind at 35 per cent.

For a first-time candidate, this is a remarkable achievement.

What the exit poll means for Tamil Nadu

If these projections are accurate, Tamil Nadu's traditional two-party system could be changing. For decades, the main battle was between the DMK and AIADMK.

Now, TVK has emerged as a serious challenger.

It could become the largest party, play kingmaker in a hung Assembly, or establish itself as a long-term political force.

A note of caution: Exit polls are only predictions. They can sometimes be wrong. Tamil Nadu has often surprised pollsters in the past.

In fact, other surveys have painted a very different picture.

People's Pulse has projected the DMK-led alliance to win 125 to 145 seats. It estimates TVK at only 18 to 24 seats.

The Matrize poll also puts the DMK alliance ahead with 122 to 132 seats, while TVK is projected to win just 10 to 12 seats.

Even if the final result differs, one thing is clear. Vijay is no longer just a film star entering politics. He is now at the centre of Tamil Nadu's political battle.

Whether he forms the government or not, TVK has already changed the conversation.

Tamil Nadu politics may never be the same again.