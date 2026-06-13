PM Narendra Modi wished Union Minister Piyush Goyal on his birthday, praising his work in boosting trade and strengthening India's self-reliance. Other leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis and Prahlad Joshi, also extended their greetings.

Political Leaders Extend Birthday Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, declaring that he is making a great contribution in strengthening India's self-reliance and making the country prosperous. In a post on X, PM Modi prayed for Union Minister Piyush Goyal's long and healthy life. "Birthday greetings to Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal Ji. He is making a great contribution in boosting trade and commerce, thereby strengthening our self-reliance and making India prosperous. Praying for his long and healthy life," said PM Modi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Alongside PM Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also extended birthday greetings to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, wishing him a long and healthy life. "Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Minister Piyush Goyal ji! Wishing you a long life and good health!," said CM Fadnavis.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Prahlad Joshi, while extending greetings, praised Goyal's leadership, work ethic, and steadfast commitment to India's economic progress. Joshi asserted that these qualities have been instrumental in driving growth, strengthening global trade partnerships, boosting manufacturing, and creating new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs. "Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal Ji. Your visionary leadership, tireless work ethic and steadfast commitment to India's economic progress have been instrumental in driving growth, strengthening global trade partnerships, boosting manufacturing and creating new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs. Your efforts continue to shape a stronger, more self-reliant India. Wishing you good health, happiness and continued success as you serve the nation with distinction and dedication," said Joshi.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi also prayed for Union Minister Piyush Goyal's long and healthy life. "Warm birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal Ji.Under your dynamic leadership and visionary ideas, the Commerce and Industry sector has witnessed remarkable growth and progress. May God bless you with good health, strength, and a long life in the service of the nation," said Sanghavi.

Lok Sabha Panel of Chairpersons PC Mohan also extended birthday greetings to the Union Minister, declaring that his efforts to strengthen India's trade, industry, and economy have significantly advanced our journey towards self-reliance and prosperity. "Birthday greetings to Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal Ji. His efforts to strengthen India's trade, industry, and economy have significantly advanced our journey towards self-reliance and prosperity. Praying for his long and healthy life," said PC Mohan.

About Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who was born on June 13, 1964, in Mumbai, has been serving as the 13th Minister of Commerce and Industry since 2019. He holds the distinction of being the longest-serving minister for the portfolio, having also previously served as the Minister of Textiles and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. (ANI)