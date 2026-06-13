Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has clarified that the legal drinking age in the state remains 21. He warned of strict action against establishments serving alcohol to minors but noted they only need to check IDs of those who look underage.

Karnataka's Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday clarified the State government's recent notification regarding the legal drinking age, reiterating that the minimum age for purchasing and consuming alcohol in the state remains 21 years and warning of strict action against establishments found violating the rules.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aim to Prevent Underage Drinking

In a post on X, Kharge stated that serving, selling, or permitting alcohol consumption by anyone below the age of 21 is illegal under the law and would invite stringent action against licensed establishments.

The Minister said the notification was issued with the objective of preventing underage drinking, safeguarding young people, and promoting responsible sale and consumption of alcohol across the State. "The recent notification is aimed at preventing underage drinking, protecting young people and ensuring responsible alcohol sale and consumption across the State," Kharge said.

Clarification on ID Verification

Clarifying concerns raised by some stakeholders regarding compliance requirements, the Minister noted that licensed establishments are not required to check and store the identification documents of every customer entering their premises.

He said some sections had misinterpreted the notification and stressed that establishments are only expected to verify the age of individuals who appear to be below 21 years. "Alcohol serving establishments are not required to check and store the ID of every individual, as some have interpreted. They are expected to verify the ID of those who appear to be below 21 years of age and deny entry unless they are accompanied by adults," the Minister said.

Strict Action Against Lapses

He added that bars, pubs, restaurants, and other licensed outlets have a responsibility to ensure compliance with the law and maintain strict vigilance against underage drinking.

Kharge warned that any lapses in enforcing the regulations would be dealt with severely by the authorities. (ANI)