PM Modi stated that a defining feature of the last 12 years is the confidence of India's youth. He credited the NDA government's focus on youth-led development through schemes like Startup India for creating an ecosystem of innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that one of the defining features of the last 12 years has been the confidence with which India's youth have pursued their aspirations.

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In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The NDA Government is one that is strongly working towards youth-led development. One of the defining features of the last 12 years has been the confidence with which India's youth have pursued their aspirations" The NDA Government is one that is strongly working towards youth-led development. One of the defining features of the last 12 years has been the confidence with which India’s youth have pursued their aspirations. Through initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, Skill… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2026

Fostering an Ecosystem of Innovation

"Through initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, Skill India and Atal Innovation Mission, an ecosystem has emerged that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship and enterprise. Today, India is among the world's leading StartUp destinations and many of these success stories are being scripted by our Yuva Shakti and that too from smaller towns and villages"

"India's youth are making their mark across various sectors, from science and technology to manufacturing, space, semiconductors and drones. It is heartening to see young Indians contributing to areas that will shape the future of our nation and the world"

Youth Excel in Sports

PM Modi also highlighted the contribution of the youth in the field of sports. "Our youth have also brought immense glory to the nation in the field of sports. In numerous international competitions, young Indian athletes have consistently enhanced national pride. At the same time, a stronger sporting ecosystem, better infrastructure and greater support for athletes are creating new opportunities for young talent and encouraging them to pursue sports"

PM Modi's Milestone Tenure

Earlier, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gathered in New Delhi to congratulate PM Modi on completing 4,399 days in office, making him India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms. NDA leaders hailed his tenure, citing development initiatives, governance reforms and welfare programmes implemented over the past 12 years.

Prime Minister Modi completed 4,399 days in office on June 10, surpassing the record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and marking over 12 years of continuous leadership at the national level. (ANI)