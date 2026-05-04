Tamil Nadu has a long history of film stars successfully entering politics, using their on-screen fame to gain public influence. Following icons like MGR and Jayalalithaa, actor Vijay's new party, TVK, is poised for a significant debut, continuing a trend that also includes figures like Karunanidhi and Kamal Haasan.

Film stars in Tamil Nadu have a long and unique history of becoming politicians, and they do it with remarkable success. In the state, there is a close connection between politics and film, and before going into public life, actors usually gain a great deal of public power through their on-screen personas.

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Actor-turned-politician Vijay’sTamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is poised to emerge as the single-largest party in the state as it nears the majority mark. TVK Chief Vijay — who marked a powerful poll debut — won both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli constituencies, with the actor-turned-politician now set to etch history. To emerge victorious in Tamil Nadu, a party needs to secure a total of 118 seats, which is the majority mark.

Take a look at other actors/entertainers-turned-politicians:

MGR

MGR is a perfect example of someone who successfully used his fame in films to gain political clout. He was a well-known star who played moral hero roles, founded the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and served as Tamil Nadu's chief minister for three terms in a row from 1977 to 1987. He was one of the most significant leaders in the state's history because of his welfare-oriented leadership and popular appeal.

Jayalalithaa

Jayalalithaa followed in his footsteps and became one of Tamil Nadu's most powerful politicians after starting her acting career as a leading woman opposite MGR. She served as chief minister for a number of terms and was renowned for her effective management style and social initiatives, including One of India's most well-known success stories is her transition from film to politics.

Karunanidhi

Despite not being an actor, Karunanidhi had a strong background in Tamil film as a dialogue writer and scriptwriter, which greatly influenced his political career. A well-known Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) politician, he served as Chief Minister many times and effectively disseminated social and political ideologies through film.

Kamal Haasan

With the introduction of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), renowned actor Kamal Haasan entered the political sphere. Although he hasn't yet achieved the same level of electoral success as his predecessors, he has established himself as a significant political figure with a focus on anti-corruption and governance reforms.