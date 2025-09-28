Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the Karur tragedy that claimed 39 lives during a rally led by actor and TVK leader Vijay.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the Karur tragedy that claimed 39 lives during a rally led by actor and TVK leader Vijay. In an emotional message, Stalin said the grief and cries of the victims' families have deeply affected him and remain in his heart.

<br>In a post on X, MK Stalin wrote, "The tears shed by the families of those who lost their lives throughout the night, and the pain caused by their grief-filled cries, have not left my heart... Karur Tragedy"<br>The tragedy has left 39 people dead at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.</p><p>The Chief Minister, MK Stalin, announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims who were killed in the Karur stampede. CM Stalin also announced aid of Rs 1 lakh each to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals.<br>Earlier, BJP leader K Annamalai strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government and police for their negligence.<br>Annamalai called the incident "deeply shocking" and "highly condemnable".</p><p>In a post on X on Saturday, K Annamalai wrote, “In Karur, the news that approximately forty people, including children, lost their lives due to a stampede at a gathering attended by Thaveka leader Mr Vijay is deeply shocking and distressing. Many others have been injured and admitted to hospitals. I urge the Tamil Nadu government to ensure proper treatment for all those affected. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. For a political party's gathering, it is the responsibility of the police to accurately estimate the number of attendees, select an appropriate venue accordingly, and deploy an adequate number of police personnel to ensure the safety of the public attending the event.”</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>"There are also reports that electricity was disrupted during Mr. Vijay's gathering. The Tamil Nadu government and the police acting with such negligence is highly condemnable," he added. He also alleged that the government failed to provide adequate security for an opposition event and demanded a full investigation into the incident, and strict action if lapses in police arrangements or power supply are confirmed.</p><p>"The DMK government, which deploys the entire district police force to provide security for gatherings organized by DMK members, has made it a habit to fail in providing adequate security arrangements for events held by opposition parties. I strongly urge the DMK government to immediately provide appropriate compensation to the families of those who lost their lives, conduct a thorough investigation into whether this accident occurred due to inadequate security arrangements and the power disruption, and take strict action based on the findings," the post read. </p><p><i><strong>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)</strong></i></p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p> </p>