A startup founder is publicly backing his employee's audacious tweet to Vijay Mallya, requesting to rent the Kingfisher Villa for a company event. The founder has turned it into a challenge, promising to fulfill the request if the post gets 1,000 shares and an international trip for 5,000 shares, showcasing a unique startup culture.

A founder is supporting his employee's public bid to rent a luxurious villa from Vijay Mallya in an audacious demonstration of startup culture. The founder issued a public challenge to explore "how this internet thing actually works" after discovering that a team member had tweeted to Mallya requesting that he hire the Kingfisher Villa for a business function.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He has committed to fulfilling the employee's wild request if the post reaches 1,000 shares, even suggesting a backup plan if the actual property isn't available. The founder further promised to take the entire team on an international trip if the number of shares crosses 5000.

“One of our team members publicly DM’d Vijay Mallya today asking to rent Kingfisher Villa for our loop launch night on May 21. I found out after she had already posted it. Did not approve it. Did not know. She just sent it,” IIT Bombay alum turned founder Dinesh Singh wrote.

A Look At Viral Tweet

“Hi Vijay Mallya, I'm Anushka Singh from Topmate. On May 21st, we're launching Loop, a product we're betting on to change the creator economy in India. We want to throw a launch night built entirely for creators. 1000+ of the biggest names from Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube. Kingfisher flowing, food for days, music all night. Can we have Kingfisher Villa for one night? Completely serious, will pay whatever you ask,” she tweeted. The employee added, “Or send me to whoever owns it now.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Founder's Reaction

In his LinkedIn post, he also shared a message for Vijay Mallaya. He wrote, “If you are reading this, your move. She is 22, she is running our launch, and she just decided the venue should be yours.”

How Did Netizens React?

An individual wrote, “This is chaotic in the best possible way. Love the energy of backing bold people instead of shutting them down for trying something crazy. That kind of culture creates unforgettable teams.”

Another added, “It's official, Gen-Z-led Indian startup marketing has entered a whole new phase of communication. Respect the confidence of just deciding: ‘Kingfisher Villa seems right.’ And posting before permission could arrive, spiritually or otherwise. Rooting for Anushka now. The internet has no choice but to adopt her.”

A third commented, “He doesn't own it anymore, though. But it can help you connect with the right person. Regardless, good luck with the engagement goals.”