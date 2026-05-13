A viral video showing an elderly vendor allegedly being harassed by railway staff on a train has sparked widespread outrage. The footage shows the woman being pushed and her saree pulled, leading to social media users demanding action against the staff involved.

A video showing an elderly vendor sitting helplessly on the floor of a train after allegedly being harassed by Indian Railways staff has sparked outrage, with many social media users demanding action against those involved. In the video, which was shared by X user Riya Ghosh, the woman was seen sitting inside the train cabin with her hands folded while reportedly being mistreated by railway employees. She looked to be pushed by one of the employees at one point, and her saree was seen being yanked at another time in the video. However, the cause of the claimed harassment is still unknown.

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In the caption of her post, Riya Ghosh criticised the behaviour of the staff and the silence of onlookers, stating that the "75-year-old woman was humiliated publicly by IRCTC staff while silent crowds watched" and that "humanity dies when fear overpowers courage and compassion completely." After the video went viral, another X user reposted Riya's clip, and Railway Seva responded on X.

She wrote that the “75-year-old woman was humiliated publicly by IRCTC staff while silent crowds watched,” adding that “humanity dies when fear overpowers courage and compassion completely.” Railway Seva addressed the issue on X after another X user published Riya's video after it got popular.

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Netizens React

Online users reacted strongly to the video as well, calling the situation "heartbreaking" and “shameful.” Such deplorable behaviour is completely inappropriate for a modern society. One commenter said, "These IRCTC employees must definitely be punished."

Another remarked that old and impoverished people should be treated with respect and decency and wondered if this was still the case with Indian Railways. A number of people also chastised other travellers for failing to step in. "Absolutely no reason to assault an elderly lady trying to make a living," one commenter said. It is shameful that she was not shielded by others. It remains unclear where and when the incident took place.