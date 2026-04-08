Actor-turned-politician Vijay is preparing for Tamil Nadu's 2026 elections with his new party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). His campaign is under scrutiny for allegedly duplicating strategies from established Dravidian parties, including welfare promises and anti-corruption rhetoric.

Cinematic Campaign Gains Momentum

As Tamil Nadu gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s campaign is unfolding with a distinctly cinematic flair. Across several districts, particularly in rural pockets, lookalikes of Vijay are emerging as unlikely campaigners for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). These stand-ins, often dressed and styled like the actor, are drawing crowds, recreating his screen persona, and extending his visibility far beyond his physical presence.

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The tactic is helping TVK maintain momentum in a large and diverse state where it is not always feasible for Vijay to campaign in person. It also reflects an understanding of Tamil Nadu’s political culture, where cinema and politics have historically overlapped, and visual appeal continues to play a powerful role in voter engagement.

Star Power Meets Ground Reality

The use of lookalikes highlights Vijay’s mass appeal — his image alone is enough to attract attention and mobilise supporters. However, it also brings into focus a key challenge for TVK: converting celebrity popularity into a structured political movement.

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While the campaign generates excitement, elections in Tamil Nadu are traditionally driven by strong grassroots networks, cadre-based mobilisation, and local leadership — areas where established parties like the DMK and AIADMK maintain a clear advantage. TVK is still in the process of building this organisational depth, making its reliance on Vijay’s persona both a strength and a limitation.

Supporters argue that the strategy is a smart way to maximise outreach during a crucial phase, especially among young voters and first-time participants. Critics, however, caution that sustained political success requires more than symbolic visibility.

Also Read: DMK candidate calls actor Vijay's TVK 'toddler party' during poll campaign

Old Formula, New Context

Vijay’s campaign taps into a familiar political template in Tamil Nadu, where film stars have historically transitioned into influential leaders. The use of imagery, emotional connect, and mass appeal echoes earlier political journeys in the state.

However, the current political landscape is more competitive and fragmented. Voters today are exposed to multiple narratives, and expectations have evolved beyond charisma alone. This raises questions about whether traditional, cinema-driven strategies can deliver the same results in a rapidly changing environment.

The use of lookalikes, while effective in generating buzz, also reinforces the perception of TVK as a personality-centric party. Whether the party can move beyond this perception and establish a distinct ideological identity remains a critical factor.

High Stakes And The Road Ahead

By choosing to contest independently, TVK has taken a high-risk, high-reward path. Vijay is positioning himself as a credible alternative to both the ruling DMK and the opposition space, aiming to disrupt Tamil Nadu’s long-standing bipolar political structure.

His campaign blends spectacle with messaging, attempting to strike a balance between attention-grabbing tactics and political substance. The cinematic elements, including the use of lookalikes, have succeeded in keeping the campaign in the spotlight.

Also Read: TVK in trouble: Case against candidate, Vijay cancels Chennai campaign

However, the ultimate test will be electoral performance. As the election draws closer, the focus will shift from visibility to vote conversion. Vijay’s challenge lies in transforming enthusiasm into ballots — a transition that has historically defined the success or failure of celebrity-led political ventures.

For now, TVK’s campaign is reshaping the tone of Tamil Nadu politics, where the lines between cinema and governance continue to blur.