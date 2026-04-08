DMK's KS Ravinchandran dubbed actor Vijay's TVK a 'toddler party' while campaigning for the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls. He predicted opposition parties would lose their deposits. CM MK Stalin also attacked the BJP-led Centre and the AIADMK.

DMK Candidate Mocks TVK as 'Toddler Party'

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Thiru Vi Ka Nagar candidate KS Ravinchandran on Wednesday called the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) a "toddler party" during an election campaign in Pulinthope ahead of Tamil NaduAssembly elections 2026. He also enjoyed breakfast at a small platform tiffin shop along with local residents and gathered votes, engaging closely with the public in an effort to strengthen grassroots support as a part of the campaign.

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Leaders and cadres from alliance partners, including the Indian National Congress, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), and the Communist Party of India (CPI), were also present during the campaign.

Ravinchandran said that public support for the DMK is strong, adding that people are welcoming the party with smiles and assuring their votes. He expressed confidence that opposition parties such as the AIADMK and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would lose their deposits in the constituency. He said that welfare schemes implemented under Chief Minister MK Stalin are clearly visible at the ground level. Taking a dig at TVK, Ravinchandran described it as a "toddler party," noting that while it is only two years old, the DMK has a legacy spanning over 75 years, and alleged that TVK is trying to compare itself with the DMK only to gain attention rather than votes.

MK Stalin Criticises Central Government, AIADMK

Earlier today, DMK Chief MK Stalin alleged that the BJP-led Central government's policies like One Nation, One Election, GST and constituency reshuffle posed a "threat" to the state's rights, and it was "only the DMK which can stop them".

The DMK President also highlighted the schemes of the government and alleged that AIADMK has "ruined" Tamil Nadu. "Palaniswami said that he joined the BJP to cover up his mistakes. BJP had not implemented any major project for Tamil Nadu, and the flyover built near Chidambaram was damaged due to poor quality. The Dravidian Model 2.0 government must be re-established. DMK was capable of fulfilling its promises. Welfare schemes like free electricity and free bus travel for women would be stopped if the NDA comes to power. The Central government's policies like One Nation One Election, GST hike and constituency reshuffle are a threat to state rights, and only the DMK can stop them. The AIADMK has ruined Tamil Nadu; the DMK is implementing the schemes systematically," CM Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

Polling for the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)