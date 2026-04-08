TVK Chief Vijay attacks the DMK-led "cash box alliance" and the BJP-AIADMK bloc, claiming both aim to stop him. This sets up a three-way contest, with the DMK making promises and the BJP launching a "chargesheet" against the ruling party.

TVK Chief and candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur Assembly Constituency, Vijay, on Wednesday called the DMK-led bloc "cash box alliance," and recognised the BJP-AIADMK alliance as synonymous. Addressing a public meeting in Tirunelveli ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls, the TVK chief alleged that both the DMK and the BJP blocs aim to prevent him from coming to power, stating that he has exposed "many corrupt practices they were involved in."

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"The DMK alliance and the BJP alliance may appear separate on the outside. But in reality, if you look within, both are the same. Their single objective is to ensure that Vijay does not come forward to work for you, does not stand with you. Ever since I entered politics, I have exposed the many corrupt practices they were involved in. As a result, they have been unable to continue as before. That is why they are angry with me today. All their political calculations and alliance arithmetic have been buried," he said. "Even the so-called "cash-box alliance" that relied on money power has now collapsed. Today, there is even doubt whether members within the alliance will vote for one another. That is the condition of the DMK alliance. The situation in the BJP-led alliance is even worse. That is why both these alliances are angry with me, and there is a reason for that anger," he added.

DMK Confident of Victory, Outlines Promises

Earlier, DMK MP Kanimozhi asserted confidence in the party's victory in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls, assuring further developmental policies by the DMK government. Addressing a gathering, she outlined future promises and said the DMK would provide laptops to 3.5 million youth to construct 1 million houses, increase old-age pension to Rs 2,000, assist persons with disabilities to Rs 2,500 and raise procurement prices for paddy and milk. She also announced several development projects for the Sulur constituency, including a textile park, worker hostels, a new government hospital at Sencherimalai cold storage facilities, an international-standard indoor stadium and a new ring road.

BJP Releases 'Chargesheet' Against DMK Government

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal, alongside State President Nainar Nagenthran, on Tuesday, released a "chargesheet" in Chennai targeting the DMK government ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

'Unholy UPA Alliance'

While adressing the press conference, Piyush Goyal said, "This election will be a turning point in the history of Tamil Nadu. This election will once and for all expose the unholy UPA alliance of DMK, Congress and their partners as being one of the worst governments that Tamil Nadu has ever seen." He also launched a strong attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its ally Indian National Congress, alleging widespread corruption, rising crime, and failure to deliver on electoral promises in Tamil Nadu. Goyal described the upcoming Assembly election as a "turning point" in the state's history, expressing confidence that the electorate would reject the current government led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Election Details

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting is scheduled for May 4. Vijay, who is making an electoral debut with his party, will look to turn the polls into a three-way contest among the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA. (ANI)