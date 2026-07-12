CPI(M) MP John Brittas has accused the UDF government of 'wasteful spending' by creating 13 additional posts for government pleaders. He claimed this would cost the state exchequer an extra Rs 17-18 lakh every month, alleging hypocrisy.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Sunday accused the UDF government of "wasteful spending" over the creation of additional posts of government pleaders. Brittas recalled the "extravagance" allegations against the previous government and claimed that the present VD Satheesan-led government was spending more than the LDF.

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'UDF spending more than LDF'

The CPI(M) leader alleged that the additional government pleaders were appointed without any "scrutiny or criticism, claiming that it would cost the state exchequer an additional Rs 17-18 lakh every month. "During the previous LDF government's tenure, the word most frequently used by the UDF, BJP, and even sections of the media was 'extravagance'. They repeatedly accused the LDF of wasteful spending. But today, the UDF government is spending far more than the previous LDF government. Take the appointment of government pleaders as an example. The government has created 13 additional posts without any serious scrutiny or criticism. They have appointed three Senior Pleaders with a monthly salary of Rs 1.5 lakh each, three Special Government Pleaders at Rs 1.5 lakh each, four Senior Government Pleaders at Rs 1.25 lakh each, and six Government Pleaders at Rs 1.25 lakh each. This alone will cost the state exchequer an additional Rs 17-18 lakh every month," he told reporters in Delhi.

'Dramatic change in language'

He pointed out a "dramatic change in language" used for government spending. "The change in government has also brought a dramatic change in language and terminology. What was once described as 'luxury renovation' of ministers' residences is now called 'repair work'," Brittas added, while further claiming that expenditures like "helicopter travel" have also been rebranded as essential "rescue operations".

The MP claimed that issues that were once at the forefront of the public discourse, such as the demand to remove the cess on petroleum products, have vanished. "Earlier, the demand was to immediately withdraw the cess on petroleum products, but now there is no such demand at all," he said.

Earlier on July 9, the Kerala High Court approved the state government's draft guidelines for the appointment of District Government Pleaders and Public Prosecutors, with limited modifications. (ANI)