TN CM Joseph Vijay grieved the deaths of Indian tourists in a Vietnam boat accident near Phu Quoc. He has ordered officials to assist those affected, ensure the repatriation of bodies, and coordinate with the Indian Embassy for rescue and relief.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Saturday expressed deep grief over the deaths of tourists, including people from Tamil Nadu and other Indian states, in a boat accident near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island located about 10 km south of Phu Quoc in Vietnam, and directed officials to extend all necessary assistance to those affected. The Chief Minister has called for the early repatriation of the deceased bodies to Tamil Nadu so they can reach their families, instructing officials to coordinate through the Indian Embassy.

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CM Vijay's Directives and Condolences

In a post on social media, the Chief Minister said he was deeply saddened to learn that the tourist boat carrying Indian visitors to Hon May Rut Ngoai Island in Vietnam met with an accident on Saturday morning, resulting in the loss of several lives. Vijay said he had instructed Tamil Nadu government officials to obtain details of the affected Tamil Nadu residents and coordinate with the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs, and officials of the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to support rescue and relief operations.

He also directed state officials to work in coordination with the Indian Embassy to ensure that the injured receive necessary medical assistance. Expressing his condolences, CM Joseph Vijay conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and relatives of the victims.

15 Killed in Speedboat Accident

At least 15 people, including Indian tourists, were killed after a speedboat carrying 36 people capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, according to Vietnamese newspaper VN Express.

According to VN Express, citing authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, the speedboat, operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, was ferrying tourists from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port, around 25 kilometres from Phu Quoc Airport, when it overturned in the afternoon (local time), throwing all those on board into the sea.

Rescue Efforts and Final Tally

According to the news report, nearby tourist boats rushed to the scene after spotting the capsized vessel. A boat owner involved in the rescue operation said his vessel reached the site within about five minutes, but rescue efforts were hampered as several passengers were trapped inside the overturned speedboat, VN Express reported.

By Saturday late afternoon, rescuers had brought all 36 passengers ashore. 21 people survived, while 15 others comprising two women and 13 men - were confirmed dead, VN Express reported. (ANI)