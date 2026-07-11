Yudhvir Pushpwan, the Badrinath Temple officer who filed a complaint over alleged donation irregularities, will give a statement to the SIT. The team will also question other members of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee in the probe.

SIT to Record Complainant's Statement

Uttarakhand's Badrinath Temple officer Yudhvir Pushpwan, whose complaiant led to a probe being opened up over alleged irregularities in temple donations, is set to give a recorded statement to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Pushpwan has asserted that he lodged a complaint after receving orders, while expressing confidence that the "investigation will expose everything".

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Apart from the temple officer, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will also record the statements of Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) members including CCTV control officer Panwar, and the officer present during counting of donations, Harender Kothari, on Saturday.

Pushpwan, whose complaint led to the probe, on Saturday declined to divulge further details in the ongoing investigation, saying that the "investigation will expose everything".

Speaking to ANI, Pushpwan, who is the BKTC In-charge Temple Officer, said he had acted on instructions from his seniors. "I will do whatever orders I get. I am not authorised to say. The investigation is still going on. Our Chairman and CEO will give details. I was given an order, so I had to do it. That is one of my duties. That is why I did it. The investigation will expose everything," Pushpwan said.

According to a Uttarakhand police official, BKTC members who are unable to appear before the SIT on Saturday will be summoned later to record their statements.

The investigation is linked to alleged irregularities detected during the counting of cash offerings made by devotees at the Badrinath Temple earlier this month. Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the probe.

Suspended Employee Challenges FIR in High Court

Meanwhile, suspended BKTC employee Pramod Nautiyal has approached the Uttarakhand High Court, challenging his suspension order and the FIR registered against him in connection with the alleged case.

The matter was heard by a single bench of Justice Alok Mehra on Friday, which directed the BKTC to clarify its stand. The next hearing has been scheduled for July 16.

Hearing the matter on Friday, a single bench of Justice Alok Mehra directed the BKTC to clarify its stand. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for July 16.

Notably, Nautiyal's mobile phone remained switched off on Thursday.

Following his suspension, Nautiyal was attached to the BKTC office in Joshimath. However, he did not report for duty.

BKTC Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangad had earlier stated that the committee had been unable to establish contact with Nautiyal since his suspension.

How the Irregularities Were Detected

The controversy began on July 2 after alleged irregularities were detected during the counting of cash offerings made by devotees at the Badrinath Temple.

A preliminary inquiry found that cash was allegedly removed from the counting area between 9 am and 9:30 am, in violation of established procedures.

The CCTV footage from the premises allegedly showed Nautiyal leaving the counting area with what appeared to be a bundle of currency notes concealed beneath a mobile phone.

After the footage surfaced on social media, the BKTC initiated a departmental inquiry.

Acting on the directions of BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi, a four-member inquiry committee conducted a preliminary investigation and found prima facie evidence of irregularities against Nautiyal. Based on its findings, the committee suspended him with immediate effect and issued a notice seeking his reply within 48 hours.

Following a complaint lodged by Pushpawan, an FIR was registered against Nautiyal at Badrinath Police Station. The case is currently being investigated at three levels: by the police Special Investigation Team (SIT), the BKTC's departmental inquiry committee, and a high-level committee headed by the Garhwal Commissioner.

BKTC Stresses Institutional Integrity

On Thursday, Finance Controller for the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), Hem Kandpal, came forward to address the ongoing controversy regarding the alleged diversion of temple offerings, emphasising that the actions of a single staffer do not reflect the institutional integrity of the committee.