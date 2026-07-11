After 15 Indian nationals were killed in a boat capsize near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, BJP leaders sought MEA aid for the affected families. The victims are from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. 21 people were rescued by authorities.

BJP Telangana president N Ramchander Rao on Saturday sought aid from the Ministry of External Affairs for the affected families after 15 Indian nationals were killed when a boat capsized near Phu Quoc Island earlier in Vietnam.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP Leaders Vow Support

Calling the incident "tragic," Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "This is a tragic incident in which many people lost their lives. It has been reported that more than 15 victims are from the Telugu states."

"On behalf of the BJP, we extend our deepest condolences to those who lost their lives. We also offer our condolences to their families. We will take up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure that all possible assistance is provided, including bringing the bodies back home," he added.

BJP MP Eatala Rajender also expressed condolences and said the Centre would extend all possible support. "The Indian government will do everything possible to gather information and provide assistance to the families," Rajender told ANI.

Authorities Confirm Fatalities

Vietnamese authorities have confirmed 15 fatalities--13 men and 2 women--all Indian tourists, said Arja Srikanth, Special Commissioner, AP Bhavan, New Delhi. He confirmed the demise of two Andhra Pradesh residents - Gelli Jayalakshmi from Machilipatnam and Mudium Sridhat from Kadapa.

The Embassy of India in Vietnam on Saturday confirmed that all 15 people, comprising two women and 13 men, killed in the boat capsize near Phu Quoc Island earlier today were Indian nationals. Sharing the list of the deceased in a post on X, the Embassy said the names were received from Vietnamese authorities.The Embassy in its list, stated that 10 people from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala have died in the capsize.

The Embassy further expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic accident. "It is with profound grief that we share the list of 15 Indian nationals who have lost their lives in the tragic boat accident near Phu Quoc Island today. The list has been received from the Vietnamese authorities. Our prayers are with the families of the deceased. The Embassy and Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City remain available for any assistance," the Embassy of India in Hanoi said in a post on X.

Rescue Efforts and Survivors

The boat was carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, three crew members and one attendant. 21 people, including 17 passengers and four crew members, were rescued and admitted to hospitals. Two survivors remain in critical condition and are receiving intensive medical care.

During the rescue mission, the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 4 Command deployed personnel and rescue assets. After receiving information about the capsized boat near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, the Command immediately dispatched a coast guard vessel, which was already operating at sea, along with two high-speed rescue boats, carrying a total of 40 officers and personnel to the accident site.

The Coast Guard said rescue forces, along with local residents, managed to bring all 36 people aboard the capsized speedboat safely ashore. (ANI)