Emirates VP Mohammed Sarhan met Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, discussing the launch of A-380 services in Hyderabad. The CM also held talks with Canada's High Commissioner to strengthen trade, investment, and collaboration on infrastructure.

Mohammed Sarhan, Vice President (India) of Emirates, paid a courtesy call on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday. On the occasion of completion of 25 years of operations, the meeting with Chief Minister by the Emirates Vice President assumed significance, according to the release.

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Emirates Plans A-380 Service for Hyderabad

During the meeting, Mohammed Sarhan informed the CM the company's willingness to launch Emirates A-380 services in Hyderabad. Welcoming the airlines operations, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy requested the official to increase Emirates flight services.

With two new airports coming up at Warangal and Adilabad in the state, the Chief Minister urged Emirates Vice President to extend MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) operations to those locations as well. The Chief Minister Reddy affirmed that the government is ready to provide all necessary facilities for flight operations.

The airline services was also requested to sponsor to provide training for athletes in the recently launched Gachibowli Sports University. Mohammad Sarhan responded positively to the CM 's request.

Telangana Strengthens Ties with Canada

Earlier on July 8, Canada's High Commissioner to India Chris Cooter met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and invited a chief minister-led delegation to visit Canada. The two held productive discussions focused on strengthening Canada-Telangana trade, investment, and innovation partnerships.

The discussions highlighted opportunities for enhanced collaboration in major infrastructure and urban development projects underway in Telangana, including the Musi River Development Project, Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, and the proposed Future City initiative, the Chief Minister's office said in a release.

Growing Canada-Telangana Footprint

The High Commissioner highlighted several recent developments reflecting growing Telangana-Canada footprint -- Firan Technology Group's decision to establish a manufacturing facility, CIBC's opening of a Global Capability Centre (GCC) -- in Hyderabad.

He also noted the major investment by CPP Investments, which entered into a strategic partnership with Hyderabad-based CtrlS Datacenters, in which CPP Investments has committed upto 1 billion Canadian dollars, it added.

The Chief Minister explained Telangana's success story in various sectors including IT, Life Sciences, Defence and Aerospace. He also highlighted Hyderabad's dominance in attracting Global Capability Centres (GCCs) of Fortune-500 companies. (ANI)