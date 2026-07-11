BJP spokesperson Manas Sarania praised the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam govt for its focus on the power sector. He highlighted major investments, solar power projects, and infrastructure upgrades to make Assam a 'Green Energy Hub' in the North-East.

BJP Assam Pradesh Spokesperson Manas Sarania on Saturday commended the state government for according exceptional priority to the power sector in the maiden Budget presented by Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah during the second term of the Government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. CM Sarma's leadership, has in turn successfully ushered in a new era of energy security and infrastructure development, and making the state an attractive desination for global investors.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sarania stated in an official statement from the party that Assam is witnessing an unprecedented expansion in electricity generation, while dependence on conventional fossil fuels and battery-based power systems is steadily declining. Under the dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister, several mega solar power projects have been initiated across the State.

Power Demand and Supply Status

He further observed that rapid industrialisation and urbanisation under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarma have significantly increased the demand for electricity, prompting the Government to make substantial investments in modern power infrastructure. Owing to Assam's accelerated economic growth and urban expansion, the State's peak electricity demand has now reached approximately 2,842 MW. Notably, the average daily power availability in Assam has surpassed the national average, with 23.43 hours of supply in urban areas and 23.09 hours in rural areas.

Budgetary Allocations and Government Schemes

Referring to the continued expansion of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Sarania stated that more than 1.30 lakh consumers have already benefited from the scheme, while solar installations exceeding 430 MW have been commissioned. The State Budget for the financial year 2026-27, presented in the Assam Legislative Assembly by Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, proposes an allocation of Rs 2,579 crore for the Power Department. To eliminate the widening gap between electricity demand and supply, the Government has envisaged a massive investment of Rs 77,353 crore in the power sector.

Major Power Projects and Infrastructure Development

Infrastructure development has been substantially strengthened through investments exceeding Rs 9,000 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), alongside the successful implementation of several landmark projects, including a 70 MW solar power project at Bilasipara. A 3,200 MW thermal power project has also been planned at Bilasipara in Dhubri district. In addition, the Adani Group will implement a 2,700 MW Pumped Storage Project. The Government has set an ambitious target of generating 3,000-4,000 MW of solar power by 2030. New solar power projects will be established in Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, and Karbi Anglong.

Grid Modernisation and Hydropower Integration

Several hydropower projects, including the 120 MW Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Project, will be integrated into the State's power generation network. Furthermore, under a Rs 1,200 crore initiative, the Government will replace ageing Low Tension (LT) power lines and lay thousands of circuit kilometres of new distribution lines. These initiatives will significantly enhance voltage stability, minimise transmission and distribution losses, and ensure a more reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers.

Innovative Energy Storage: Pumped Storage Projects

Upon the successful implementation of these projects, Assam will no longer remain dependent on other States for electricity and is poised to emerge as the Green Energy Hub of North-East India. Sarania also highlighted the State Government's far-reaching initiative to introduce Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) for hydropower energy storage. He explained that during periods of low electricity demand, such as at night, surplus electricity available on the grid is utilised to pump water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir, thereby storing energy in the form of gravitational potential energy.

During periods of peak demand, such as in the evening or when solar and wind power generation declines, the stored water is released through turbines to generate electricity. This advanced technology enables rapid power generation and large-scale energy storage, thereby ensuring greater grid stability and energy security.

Enhancing Distribution and Service Efficiency

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has also ensured uninterrupted electricity supply across most parts of the State through the installation of smart meters, implementation of energy conservation measures in Government offices, and continuous strengthening of the distribution network. The Government led by Chief Minister Sarma has fully digitised Government-to-Business (G2B) services through the Office of the Electrical Inspector, thereby enhancing transparency, efficiency, and ease of doing business.

A Future-Ready Power Sector for Economic Growth

Sarania further noted that the Power Department has secured First Position in the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA-2025) for the fifth consecutive year, reflecting its sustained commitment to excellence and innovation in energy management.

"The power sector is the principal driving force behind the economic growth of any State. Today, Assam's power sector stands stronger, more resilient, and future-ready than ever before. It is this robust energy ecosystem that is inspiring confidence among investors and catalysing the establishment of new industries across the State," Sarania added. (ANI)