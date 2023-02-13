Video: Truck hits, drags car for 3 kms in Meerut; drunk driver arrested

A bus driver, under the influence of alcohol, hit a car and dragged it for several kilometres in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The occupants of the car escaped unhurt in the accident. A video of the incident, showing the bus dragging the car, has gone viral on social media.

On social media, a video of the event, in which the bus is seen dragging the car, has gone viral. Locals claim that the car was pulled for almost three kilometres. They yelled at the truck driver to stop, but he continued driving and didn't stop until police caught up with it and gave chase.

The Meerut police have filed a complaint in this subject under Section 307 (attempt to kill) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and an investigation is under progress. The truck driver has been taken into custody.

The event was brought to light a day after a fast-moving vehicle struck a 'bagghi,' a horse-drawn cart used for weddings, in Meerut when it was transporting five people. According to authorities, the event resulted in the deaths of three persons, including two brothers, and injuries to the other two.

The Meerut truck drag has once again brought reckless driving to light and highlighted significant concerns about the enforcement of traffic laws in a nation where almost 2 lakh accident fatalities are reported each year.

