In a massive claim, former Congress leader Pazha Nedumaran on Monday stated that V Prabhakaran, the chief of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) is still alive and is living with his family.

Nedumaran, the head of the World Confederation of Tamils, told reporters at Mullivaikkal Memorial in Thanjavur that Prabhakaran will soon present a strategy for improving the lives of Tamils in Eelam. Nedumaran added that the LTTE leader would soon come in front of the public.

Nedumaran added that Prabakaran should come out now because of the international climate and the successful Sinhalese rebellion that toppled the Rajapakshe government in Sri Lanka.

This announcement, the former Congress leader asserted, will put to rest the rumours and doubts that have been disseminated maliciously. Nedumaran urged Tamils in Eelam and worldwide to support Prabhakaran wholeheartedly. He also urged the Tamil Nadu population, political parties, and government to support Prabhakaran.

In response to a query, Nedumaran stated that he was in contact with Prabhakaran's family, who had informed him of the latter's well-being. Additionally, he noted that Prabhakaran permitted him to announce the proposed exit of the LTTE commander.

Nedumaran responded to a further query concerning Prabhakaran's whereabouts by stating that he shares the same curiosity as everyone else regarding Prabhakaran's location and expected arrival time. There was Tamil Eelam poet Kasi Anandhan.

The Sri Lankan government had in May 2009 claimed that they killed Prabhakaran, the founder and leader of LTTE - a militant organisation that sought to create an independent Tamil state in the north and east of Sri Lanka.

To establish an independent state for the Tamil people of Sri Lanka, the LTTE fought a war there for more than 25 years.

Prabhakaran's reported death and the announcement: "We have decided to silence our guns. Our only regrets are for the lives lost and that we could not hold out for longer" by Selvarasa Pathmanathan, the Tigers' chief of international relations, brought an end to the armed conflict.