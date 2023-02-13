Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging redrawing of constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir

    The petition sought a declaration that the increase in the number of seats in Jammu and Kashmir from 107 to 114 (including 24 seats in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) violates constitutional and statutory provisions, particularly section 63 of the J&K 2019 Reorganisation Act. 
     

    Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging redrawing of constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    The Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the government's decision to form a delimitation commission to redraw legislative assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, On Monday, February 13. 

    A bench delivered the verdict of Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka on a plea filed by two Kashmir residents.

    While delivering the verdict, Justice Oka said that nothing in this decision should be interpreted as endorsing the exercise of power under clauses one and three of Article 370 of the Constitution.

    The bench noted that the issue of the legality of the exercise of power under Article 370 is the subject of petitions before the Supreme Court.

    The Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Centre's decision to repeal Article 370 provisions on August 5, 2019.

    Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's decision to repeal Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which divided J&K into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

    The Central government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status by repealing Article 370. On December 1, last year, the Supreme Court reserved its decision on the petition challenging the government's decision to form the delimitation commission.

    During the December 1 hearing, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the delimitation commission formed to redraw legislative assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir was authorised to do so.

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, argued that the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 does not preclude the Central government from establishing the Delimitation Commission.

    On March 6, 2020, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department) issued a notification under section 3 of the Delimitation Act, 2002, establishing a Delimitation Commission chaired by former Supreme Court judge (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai.

    The two petitioners', Haji Abdul Gani Khan and Mohammad Ayub Mattoo, argued that the delimitation exercise was carried out against the Constitution's design and that the inclusion of extended areas and the alteration of boundaries were improper.

    The petition sought a declaration that increasing the number of seats in Jammu and Kashmir from 107 to 114 (including 24 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) violates constitutional and statutory provisions, specifically section 63 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

    The last delimitation commission was said to have been established on July 12, 2002, in the exercise of powers conferred by section 3 of the Delimitation Act, 2002, following the 2001 census, to carry out the exercise across the country.

    The petition said that the commission, along with the constitutional and legal provisions, issued guidelines and methodology for the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in a letter dated July 5, 2004.

    Following the plea, "It said that the real number of existing seats in the Legislative Assemblies of all states, including UTs of the National Capital Region and Pondicherry, as fixed based on the 1971 census shall remain unaltered until the first census to be taken after the year 2026."

    It sought to declare unconstitutional the Centre's March 6, 2020 notification establishing the delimitation commission to conduct delimitation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland.

    The petition also challenged the consequential exclusion of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland from the delimitation process via a notification dated March 3, 2021, claiming that it amounts to classification and violates Article 14 (equality before the law) of the Constitution.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: AgustaWestland chopper scam case: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of Christian Michel James

    Also Read: Supreme Court to hear AAP's plea over Delhi mayor election on February 8

    Also Read: SC dismisses Rana Ayyub challenge to Ghaziabad court summons against her in PMLA case

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    LTTE chief Prabhakaran alive, will appear before public soon: Ex-Congress leader Nedumaran's massive claim snt

    LTTE chief Prabhakaran alive, will appear before public soon: Ex-Congress leader Nedumaran's massive claim

    Two new judges sworn In, Supreme Court regains full strength of 34 AJR

    Two new judges sworn In, Supreme Court regains full strength of 34

    6 features of India first electric AC double decker bus to run on Mumbai streets soon gcw

    6 features of India’s first electric AC double-decker bus to run on Mumbai streets soon

    Valentines Day 2023 Gurugram man offers boyfriend on rent services for best date of your life gcw

    Valentine's Day 2023: Gurugram man offers 'boyfriend on rent' services for 'best date of your life'

    Opposition leaders hold meeting to chalk out strategy in Parliament; TMC absent AJR

    Opposition leaders hold meeting to chalk out strategy in Parliament; TMC absent

    Recent Stories

    LTTE chief Prabhakaran alive, will appear before public soon: Ex-Congress leader Nedumaran's massive claim snt

    LTTE chief Prabhakaran alive, will appear before public soon: Ex-Congress leader Nedumaran's massive claim

    Shah Rukh Khan visits Nayanthara's Chennai house to meet her twin boys-watch videos RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan visits Nayanthara's Chennai house to meet her twin boys-watch videos

    Womens T20 World Cup India vs Pakistan Jemimah Rodrigues reveals she contemplated quitting game after WC snub snt

    Women's T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Jemimah Rodrigues reveals she contemplated quitting game after WC snub

    Two new judges sworn In, Supreme Court regains full strength of 34 AJR

    Two new judges sworn In, Supreme Court regains full strength of 34

    Hero of the day New video of baby rescued 128 hours after Turkey earthquake goes viral watch gcw

    'Hero of the day': New video of baby rescued 128 hours after Turkey earthquake goes viral

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon