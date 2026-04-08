A man from a group was arrested after a viral video showed him casually consuming alcohol on a boat in the sacred Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

A man from a group was arrested after a viral video showed him casually consuming alcohol on a boat in the sacred Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The accused, identified as Arjun Rajbhar—reportedly employed in decorating boats—was taken into custody on Tuesday.

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The clip, captures two men drinking while cruising along the river, an act viewed as disrespectful given the Ganga’s religious significance.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police Gaurav Kumar confirmed the development, stating, "One of them has been identified and taken into custody. A complaint was filed at Bhelupur police station, and a case has been registered. Further investigation is ongoing." Officials added that efforts are underway to identify the second individual seen in the video.

Dring Ramadan, another viral clip allegedly showed an iftar gathering on a large boat, with claims of biryani waste and bones being discarded into the river, sparking outrage over pollution and disregard for cultural sensitivities.

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, he said, “Is this something new? People are drinking everywhere. Since the BJP came to power, alcohol consumption has risen due to stress and difficulties faced by citizens.”