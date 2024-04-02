Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'If you pick Modi, eating mutton and chicken will be banned...' DMK's outlandish poll campaign pitch (WATCH)

    A video of a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader has gone viral on social media. In the video, the leader is heard making provocative statements about dietary restrictions if Prime Minister Modi is re-elected, suggesting that certain meats would be banned.

    Video If you pick Modi, eating mutton beef and chicken will be banned DMK's outlandish poll campaign pitch
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    Mudslinging is common during the election season. However, some leaders choose to take it to the next level. Take for instance, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader who has been appealing to the dietary requirements of the electorate. In a video that is going viral on social media, a DMK leader is heard saying during a campaign in Chennai, "If Modi is elected again, you can only eat curd rice and sambar rice, you will be banned from eating mutton, beef and chicken."

    The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Tamil Nadu are set to conclude on the opening day of the elections, with all 39 seats in the state scheduled for polling on April 19.

    Known for its efficient election process, Tamil Nadu saw all seats being contested in a single phase during the 2019 elections, a trend that continues in the 2024 polls. This singular phase of polling is the largest among all states, showcasing the state's commitment to expeditious electoral procedures.

    Tamil Nadu, the southernmost state of India, holds the fifth-highest number of Lok Sabha seats, with a total of 39 seats. Among these, 32 seats are unreserved, while seven are reserved for SC candidates. In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured a landslide victory, clinching 38 out of the 39 seats, leaving only one seat for the largest party in the nation.

    Also Read: US visa fees hiked; Check revised application cost for H-1B, L-1 and EB-5 visas

    Also Read: 'Invented names will not alter the reality...' MEA hits back at China over renaming Arunachal Pradesh villages

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 1:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NHAI implements one vehicle one FASTag rule Prohibits sharing FASTag with multiple vehicles vkp

    NHAI implements ‘one vehicle, one FASTag rule: Prohibits sharing FASTag with multiple vehicles

    Kerala: IndiGo to start direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Kannur from May 9 rkn

    Kerala: IndiGo to start direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Kannur from May 9

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission steps up vigilance in key poll-bound states, appoints special observers AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: ECI steps up vigilance in key poll-bound states, appoints special observers

    BJP will win only 200 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    BJP will win only 200 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Massive fire in chemical factory in Navi Mumbai's Koparkhairane

    BREAKING: Massive fire in chemical factory in Navi Mumbai's Koparkhairane (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 16 series to launch soon 5 most awaited upgrades you can expect gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 series to launch soon! 5 upgrades you can expect

    Kangana Ranaut to Nirahua-9 actors contesting THIS Lok Sabha Elections 2024 RBA

    Kangana Ranaut to Nirahua-9 actors contesting THIS Lok Sabha Elections

    Breaking Several children injured in shooting at school in Finaland Vantaa suspect arrested snt

    BREAKING: Several children injured in shooting at school in Finland’s Vantaa, suspect arrested

    On this day 13 years ago: Dhoni finished off 'in style' as India lifted 2nd ODI World Cup; WATCH iconic moment snt

    On this day 13 years ago: Dhoni finished off 'in style' as India lifted 2nd ODI World Cup; WATCH iconic moment

    In pictures: Inside Kangana Ranaut's lavish Manali house RKK

    In pictures: Inside Kangana Ranaut's lavish Manali house

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon