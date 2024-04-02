Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Invented names will not alter the reality...' MEA hits back at China over renaming Arunachal Pradesh villages

    The Ministry of External Affairs has strongly rebuffed China's attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that such actions will not change the region's integral status within India.

    Invented names will not alter the reality MEA hits back at China over renaming Arunachal Pradesh villages
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

    India has hit back at China after its civil affairs ministry unveiled a fresh list of "standardised geographical names" for 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh. On Tuesday, the MEA said: "China has persisted with its senseless attempts to rename places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. We firmly reject such attempts. Assigning invented names will not alter the reality that Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.

    The MEA statement comes a day after Foreign Minister S Jaishankar reacted strongly to China's move aimed at asserting sovereignty claims over the Indian state. During his visit to Gujarat, Jaishankar emphasized that mere changes in names do not alter the ground realities or sovereignty of the region. He reiterated India's firm stance, affirming that Arunachal Pradesh has always been and will remain an integral part of India.

    Jaishankar drew a pointed analogy, stating, "If I change the name of your house, will it become mine?" 

    China released a fresh list of "standardized geographical names" for 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh, referred to as Zangnan. This marks the fourth instance of China renaming villages in the northeastern state, reflecting ongoing tensions between the two countries over Arunachal Pradesh.

    Despite China's objections, India has consistently reaffirmed its sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs has unveiled the list of standardized geographical names for Arunachal Pradesh, referred to as "Zangnan" by Beijing, reflecting its territorial claims over the region, which it considers as southern Tibet. 

    This list, published on the ministry's official website, is set to be enforced from May 1, in accordance with Article 13 of the implementation guidelines, prohibiting the usage of place names in foreign languages that undermine China's territorial sovereignty without authorization.

    China's persistent efforts to assert territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh are evident in its previous issuance of three similar lists of standardized geographical names for the region. These actions underscore China's ongoing challenge to India's sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh, despite India's opposition and reaffirmation of the region's integral status within the country.

    Also Read: If I change your home's name, will it become mine? Jaishankar slams China's bid to rename Arunachal villages

    Also Read: China provokes India again! Beijing releases new list of 30 names for areas in Arunachal Pradesh

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Patanjali misleading ad case: SC raps Baba Ramdev for disrespecting the court after yoga guru tenders apology AJR

    Patanjali misleading ad case: SC raps Baba Ramdev for disrespecting the court after yoga guru tenders apology

    Parts of Rajasthan may see temperatures over 45 degrees; heatwaves may last for 8-10 days: IMD

    Parts of Rajasthan may see temperatures over 45 degrees; heatwaves may last for 8-10 days: IMD

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 409 April 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 409 April 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    BJP lodges complaint with Election Commission against Karnataka CM's son for referring Home Minister Amit Shah as 'Goonda' vkp

    BJP lodges complaint with EC against Karnataka CM’s son for referring HM Amit Shah as ‘Goonda’

    US visa fees hiked; Check revised application cost for H-1B, L-1 and EB-5 visas

    US visa fees hiked; Check revised application cost for H-1B, L-1 and EB-5 visas

    Recent Stories

    Patanjali misleading ad case: SC raps Baba Ramdev for disrespecting the court after yoga guru tenders apology AJR

    Patanjali misleading ad case: SC raps Baba Ramdev for disrespecting the court after yoga guru tenders apology

    Priyanka Chopra in Disney's upcoming film 'Tiger'; actress lent her voice as tigress called Amba RBA

    Priyanka Chopra in Disney's upcoming film 'Tiger'; actress lent her voice as tigress called Amba

    Parts of Rajasthan may see temperatures over 45 degrees; heatwaves may last for 8-10 days: IMD

    Parts of Rajasthan may see temperatures over 45 degrees; heatwaves may last for 8-10 days: IMD

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 409 April 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 409 April 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    BJP lodges complaint with Election Commission against Karnataka CM's son for referring Home Minister Amit Shah as 'Goonda' vkp

    BJP lodges complaint with EC against Karnataka CM’s son for referring HM Amit Shah as ‘Goonda’

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon