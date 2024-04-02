'Invented names will not alter the reality...' MEA hits back at China over renaming Arunachal Pradesh villages

The Ministry of External Affairs has strongly rebuffed China's attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that such actions will not change the region's integral status within India.

India has hit back at China after its civil affairs ministry unveiled a fresh list of "standardised geographical names" for 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh. On Tuesday, the MEA said: "China has persisted with its senseless attempts to rename places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. We firmly reject such attempts. Assigning invented names will not alter the reality that Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.

The MEA statement comes a day after Foreign Minister S Jaishankar reacted strongly to China's move aimed at asserting sovereignty claims over the Indian state. During his visit to Gujarat, Jaishankar emphasized that mere changes in names do not alter the ground realities or sovereignty of the region. He reiterated India's firm stance, affirming that Arunachal Pradesh has always been and will remain an integral part of India.

Jaishankar drew a pointed analogy, stating, "If I change the name of your house, will it become mine?"

China released a fresh list of "standardized geographical names" for 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh, referred to as Zangnan. This marks the fourth instance of China renaming villages in the northeastern state, reflecting ongoing tensions between the two countries over Arunachal Pradesh.

Despite China's objections, India has consistently reaffirmed its sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs has unveiled the list of standardized geographical names for Arunachal Pradesh, referred to as "Zangnan" by Beijing, reflecting its territorial claims over the region, which it considers as southern Tibet.

This list, published on the ministry's official website, is set to be enforced from May 1, in accordance with Article 13 of the implementation guidelines, prohibiting the usage of place names in foreign languages that undermine China's territorial sovereignty without authorization.

China's persistent efforts to assert territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh are evident in its previous issuance of three similar lists of standardized geographical names for the region. These actions underscore China's ongoing challenge to India's sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh, despite India's opposition and reaffirmation of the region's integral status within the country.

Also Read: If I change your home's name, will it become mine? Jaishankar slams China's bid to rename Arunachal villages

Also Read: China provokes India again! Beijing releases new list of 30 names for areas in Arunachal Pradesh