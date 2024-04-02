US visa fees hiked; Check revised application cost for H-1B, L-1 and EB-5 visas

The fee adjustments are expected to significantly impact Indian nationals, especially those applying for H-1B, L-1, and EB-5 visas. USCIS has introduced substantial fee hikes, including a 70% increase for H-1B visa petitions, a 201% surge for L-1 visas, and a 129% rise for O-1 visas

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has from, 1 April 2024, revised the fees for various immigration processes. This change came after Judge Charlotte N Sweeney of the US District Court for the District of Colorado ruled against blocking the new fee structure on March 29. The judge's decision, as reported by Bloomberg, was based on the plaintiffs' failure to demonstrate immediate, significant, and irreparable harm resulting from the fee hikes.

These fee adjustments are expected to have a significant impact on Indian nationals aspiring to work or invest in the United States, particularly those applying for H-1B, L-1, and EB-5 visas, which are commonly sought after by Indians.

The USCIS has introduced substantial fee hikes for several key immigration forms and services. For instance, employers sponsoring H-1B visa petitions will face a 70% increase in fees, while those filing for L-1 and O-1 visas will experience a surge of 201% and 129%, respectively.

Additionally, a new Asylum Programme fee of $600 will be imposed for specific worker and immigrant petitions. Notably, the H-1B electronic registration fee will also rise from $10 to $215, according to USCIS.

How the Fee Revision Impacts Indian Nationals

H-1B Visa Fee Hike: The H-1B visa, crucial for many Indian IT professionals seeking employment in the US, will now incur significantly higher costs. The application fee has surged from $460 (Rs 38,347) to $780 (Rs 65,023), while the registration fee has increased from $10 (Rs 833) to $215 (Rs 17,923). This rise may impact the tech industry, heavily reliant on this visa category to fill specialized positions.

L-1 Visa Fee Hike: The L-1 visa, facilitating the transfer of employees from foreign offices to the US, has also experienced a substantial fee increase. The new application cost for an L-1 visa has escalated from $460 (Rs 38,347) to $1,385 (Rs 1,15,457).

EB-5 Visa Fee Hike: For the EB-5 investor visa, the fee has surged from $3,675 (Rs 3,06,359) to $11,160 (Rs 9,30,331). This significant increase could impact the decisions of wealthy Indians considering investment in the US for residency purposes.