Vice Presidential Election 2022: It's Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva, know voting process, other details

Incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's term will end on Wednesday, i.e. August 10. With numbers stacked in favour of the NDA, Dhankhar, former governor of West Bengal, is set for an easy win.

Voting for the 2022 vice presidential race will take place today, on August 6. The voting process is underway and will conclude 5 pm. Following the voting, the ballots will be tallied. Results will be announced by Saturday night. The election's returning officer will be chosen, who would be the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha.

The vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is in power, is Jagdeep Dhankhar, while Margaret Alva is the choice of the Congress-led opposition.

According to the proportional representation system, the vice-president is chosen by the members of the Electoral College, which consists of representatives from both Houses of Parliament, using a single transferable vote. The Electoral College this year for the 16th Vice-Presidential Election consists of 245 members of the Rajya Sabha and 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha. According to the Election Commission, each member's vote would have the same weight, or 1. A secret ballot will be used to conduct the vote.

There are 788 members of both Houses of Parliament in the electoral college for the vice presidential election. The Election Commission has said that as every elector is a member of both Houses of Parliament, each MP would have the same number of votes, or one. By using a single transferable vote and a secret ballot, the election is conducted in line with the proportional representation system.

Also Read | Vice President candidate Margaret Alva falls for online scam, but blames 'Big Brother'

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is most known for serving as Bengal's previous governor, may anticipate 527 votes, significantly more than the 372 needed to win. It may account for 70% of all votes cast, which is 2% more than M. Venkaiah Naidu obtained.

Voters will give Margaret Alva 26% of the vote (around 200). Congress, the DMK of M. Stalin, the Rashtriya Janata Dal of Lalu Yadav, the Nationalist Congress Party of Sharad Pawar, the Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav, and the Left parties all support her. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the opposition candidate, earned 32% of the vote in the last election.

Also Read | 'This isn't time for whataboutery, ego or anger': Margaret Alva to Mamata Banerjee