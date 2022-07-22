'This isn't time for whataboutery, ego or anger': Margaret Alva to Mamata Banerjee

"The TMC's decision to abstain from voting in the VP election is disappointing. This isn't the time for 'whataboutery', ego or anger. This is the time for courage, leadership and unity. I believe, Mamata Banerjee, who is the epitome of courage, will stand with the opposition," Alva tweeted.

Margaret Alva, the joint opposition candidate for Vice President, has denounced the Trinamool Congress' decision to boycott the poll. Seeking support from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, she took to Twitter and wrote a post reminding her that the Vice Presidential election "isn't the time for whataboutery, ego or anger".

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee announced on Thursday that the party will not run for Vice President, claiming that the party was not kept informed when the Opposition chose a candidate. Former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been named as the NDA's election candidate. Opposition parties resolved on Sunday to field former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva as their joint candidate in the election.

"There is no doubt about supporting the NDA candidate, particularly Jagdeep Dhankhar. However, following today's discussion with party parliamentarians, we have decided to boycott the vice presidential election," Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, stated.

The NDA has chosen former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as their vice-presidential candidate, while the opposition parties have chosen former Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva. The TMC has protested the announcement of the united Opposition candidate without informing Mamata Banerjee.