Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to represent India at key summits with ASEAN states; check details

    On Monday, the MEA said the Vice President will be accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to Cambodia. It also said during his visit from November 11 to 13, Dhankhar will also have bilateral engagements with the Cambodian leadership, besides holding meetings with leaders from several other countries.

    Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar to represent India at key summits with ASEAN states; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday (November 7) said that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend the ASEAN-India summit in Cambodia this week, which is expected to review the status of the strategic partnership between the two sides and take stock of the cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and connectivity.

    According to MEA, the Vice President will also represent India at the 17th East Asia Summit during his three-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation beginning Friday.

    Also read: Congress does not care for people's sentiments: CM Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

    On Monday, the MEA said the Vice President will be accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to Cambodia. It also said during his visit from November 11 to 13, Dhankhar will also have bilateral engagements with the Cambodian leadership, besides holding meetings with leaders from several other countries.

    While the ASEAN-India summit will take place on November 12, the East Asia Summit will be held on November 13. The ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit is taking place amid a geopolitical turmoil triggered by the Ukraine conflict and China's military muscle-flexing in the Taiwan Straits.

    In October last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attended the annual ASEAN-India summit as well as the East Asia Summit.

    Also read: Bengaluru: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti ask police to revoke permission for Vir Das' show

    In a statement, the MEA said, "Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Cambodia from November 11 to 13 to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit."

    "The vice president will attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in Phnom Penh on November 12. This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship year," the MEA said.

    The ties between India and the 10-nation grouping are on an upswing in the last few years. Both sides also have a strong convergence on the vision of a free and peaceful Indo-Pacific.

    India and several other countries, including the United States, China, Japan and Australia, are dialogue partners of the ASEAN.

    Also read: Two African cheetahs at Kuno National Park kill chital; first on Indian soil

    The ASEAN-India dialogue relations started with the establishment of a sectoral partnership in 1992. This graduated to a full dialogue partnership in December 1995 and a summit-level partnership in 2002.

    The ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2012. The ASEAN comprises Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia and Myanmar. The East Asia Summit is the premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region to deal with issues relating to security and defence.

    Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia. Apart from the ASEAN member states, the East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the US and Russia.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2012 Chhawala rape case SC acquits all 3 convicts for teen rape murder gcw

    2012 Chhawala rape case: SC acquits all 3 convicts for teen's rape, murder

    Congress does not care for people's sentiments: CM Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh AJR

    Congress does not care for people's sentiments: CM Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

    Surat diamond baron takes employees on 14-day all-inclusive vacation to Rishikesh gcw

    Surat diamond baron takes employees on 14-day all-inclusive vacation to Rishikesh

    Bengaluru Hindu Janajagruti Samiti ask police to revoke permission for Vir Das' show - adt

    Bengaluru: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti ask police to revoke permission for Vir Das' show

    Two African cheetahs at Kuno National Park kills chital; first on Indian soil AJR

    Two African cheetahs at Kuno National Park kill chital; first on Indian soil

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is how Suryakumar Yadav mastered the scoop shot-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here's how Suryakumar Yadav mastered the scoop shot

    Priyanka Chopra in Lucknow: Actress goes for shopping Chikankari, shares UNICEF office (SEE PICS) RBA

    Priyanka Chopra in Lucknow: Actress goes for shopping Chikankari, shares UNICEF office (SEE PICS)

    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee production begins pre bookings open delivery to commence by November end gcw

    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee pre-bookings begin, delivery to commence by November end

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Suryakumar Yadav the new Mr 360? Sunil Gavaskar comments-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Suryakumar Yadav the new Mr 360? Sunil Gavaskar comments

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Akshara Singh looks HOT in red saree seduces Pawan Singh in Dolha Patti song RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Akshara Singh looks HOT in red saree, seduces Pawan Singh in ‘Dolha Patti’ song- WATCH

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon